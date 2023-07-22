Flagged Rajasthan Women's Plight To Priyanka Vadra, She Said 'tell Rahul': Sacked Minister

Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha on Saturday slammed the Ashok Gehlot government and said that the state is in the number one position in terms of crimes against women. He also told Republic that he had informed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra about the situation in the state.

Gudha, who held charge as Minister of State for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, was sacked from the Rajasthan cabinet after he questioned his own government's performance in reining in crimes against women, even as his peers slammed the Manipur violence.

"Rajasthan is in number one position in crime rate against women. This is shameful for us...I have spoken with Priyanka Gandhi at the time of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and I clarified the whole situation about the state to her. She told me to talk to Rahul Gandhi," he said.

The sacked minister said that he had then talked with Rahul Gandhi but the results were not fruitful. "He (Rahul Gandhi) is too busy," Gudha said.

Ashok Gehlot sacks minister

During the discussion on the Rajasthan Minimum Income Guaranteed Bill, 2023, in the Assembly, Congress MLAs waved placards on the Manipur violence. The protest, however, did not go down well with Gudha, who sought accountability from his own government on crimes against women.

"The way we have failed to provide security to women in Rajasthan and atrocities on women have increased, instead of raising the issue of Manipur, we should introspect," Gudha said in the assembly.

There was no need to sack me, says Gudha

Expressing dismay over his sacking, Gudha told Republic, "If CM had asked me to resign then I would have done it for sure. There was no need to sack me."

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore hit out at the Gehlot government, saying that the state tops the chart for crimes against women. He also asked Gehlot, who holds the home portfolio, to take responsibility for the "poor" state of law and order in Rajasthan.