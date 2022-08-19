'Flagged Unlawful Decisions': Former Delhi L-G Anil Baijal's Statement On Manish Sisodia

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday morning raided the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy. The raids were conducted at 21 locations across 7 states, including the premises of former Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna.

The CBI action comes days after former Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal revealed in a press release, that he had flagged “unlawful” decisions taken by the AAP government on several occasions during the implementation of the new excise policy.

Baijal said the AAP government and its excise minister Manish Sisodia appeared to have “claimed record revenue through excise by manipulating figures; but when that got utterly exposed, they began playing deplorable game of blaming me by distorting facts and painting a false narrative”.

Anil Baijal's statement was in response to the allegations levelled against him by Manish Sisodia in the excise policy matter.

Blame game over Delhi excise policy

Addressing a press conference on August 6, Sisodia said he had written to the CBI requesting a probe into "the sudden change" in former L-G Baijal’s stand over opening liquor vends in unauthorised areas.

This caused “thousands of crores of losses” to the Delhi government, he alleged, also claiming the change in decision came “48 hours before implementation of the policy on ground” on November 17, 2021.

Baijal however rubbished the allegations as “baseless” and “motivated”, and called Sisodia a “desperate man saving his own skin by perpetrating allegations against others”.

Noting that facts are in the public domain, Baijal said, “In the matter of not allowing liquor vends in non-conforming areas, I discharged my constitutional responsibility of upholding the laws of the land. No law in Delhi, even today, allows for opening of liquor vends in non-conforming areas.”

“Raising doubts and levelling allegations against the L-G’s decisions has been a norm ever since the AAP has formed the government in Delhi. The allegations now made by Manish Sisodia are baseless and are motivated against me. They are nothing but blatant lies and falsehoods being perpetrated by a desperate man to save his own skin,” the former LG said.

Anil Baijal added that the Deputy CM is trying to find some alibi for “his and his colleagues’ acts of commission and omissions”.

Baijal was Delhi's L-G when the AAP government implemented a new excise policy in November 2021. The policy has been withdrawn now by Kejriwal's government and it is preparing to run liquor slops under the old excise regime through its undertakings from September 1. The move came after L-G VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged procedural lapses in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22.

Earlier today, the CBI began conducting searches at Sisodia's residence in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Excise policy.