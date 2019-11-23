FM Sitharaman Confident 'Fadnavis' And Ajit Pawar's Dedication Will Serve The People Well'

Hectic parlays over government formation in Maharashtra came to an end on Saturday, November 23, as BJP's Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a second term and NCP's Ajit Pawar as the Deputy Chief Minister of the State, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated both the leaders.

Taking to her Twitter, Sitharaman exuded confidence that the leaders of BJP and NCP will continue to serve the people with their 'dedication and commitment'.

Congratulations Shri @Dev_Fadnavis on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident that with your commitment and dedication you will continue to serve the people. Congratulations @AjitPawarSpeaks on taking oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra . — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 23, 2019

On Friday night November 22, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut exuded confidence that Uddhav Thackeray will swear-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, amid a political deadlock. Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats and NCP with 54 seats will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited.

BJP-NCP govt

Fadnavis revealed that they had produced a claim to the Governor and requested him to take back the President's rule. Sources reveal that the Governor then requested the President to remove the President's rule in the State, which was done at 5:47 AM. Fadnavis also revealed that BJP, along with NCP and a few more allies have formed the next government in the state.

