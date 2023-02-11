FM Nirmala Sitharaman Jibes At Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Over Budget Goof-up; 'I Pray...'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, February 10, took a dig at the Indian National Congress (INC) and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after he read excerpts of the last budget instead of Budget 2023-24 in the state assembly.

Replying to the debate on Union Budget 2023, Sitharaman slammed Congress over corruption allegations against the government, saying "clear your mouth with Dettol".

"I am ready to concede that anyone can make a mistake. However, I pray to God that such a thing never happens to anyone that they are reading last year's Budget. But today it happened in Rajasthan," SItharaman said.

Gehlot goof-up: Rajasthan CM reads out excerpts of previous budget

In a big embarrassment, Gehlot read parts from the previous budget at the beginning of his speech. There were two adjournments with the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that the budget had been leaked. The saffron party also demanded the presentation be postponed to another date.

After the proceedings resumed, the Chief Minister apologised for the error. "I feel sorry, what happened was by mistake. You (Opposition) can point out only if there's a difference between what's written in the budget in my hand and its copies were given to the House members. If a page was added to my budget copy by mistake, how does the matter of leaking of budget arise?" he asked.

BJP leader Vasundhara Raje, who was present in the House, hit out at Gehlot over sheer carelessness. "Koi bhi CM is tarah se kaagaz nahin laate. Aisa hoga toh Rajasthan ka kya hoga? (No chief minister comes with papers like this. What will happen to the state if the chief minister does something like this)," she said.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also criticised the Rajasthan Chief Minister. "Gehlot ji remains very careless, campaigned for this year's budget and started reading the old budget! The public was thinking of a light of relief in the darkness spread by misrule, here the Chief Minister's light went off. Don't know, laugh or cry!" he said.