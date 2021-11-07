FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says 18 Key Resolutions Passed At The BJP Executive Committee Meet

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Sunday held its National Executive Meeting at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a press conference at the meeting. During the press conference, Sitharaman shed light on several topics discussed in the meeting including employment generation, political violence in West Bengal and the abrogation of Article 370.

The meeting was being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the saffron party's other top brass including BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a press conference on the Executive Committee meeting of the BJP during which she also reaffirmed the commitment of the party to seek justice for the victims of the political violence in West Bengal.

FM Sitharaman addresses media during BJP's National Executive Meeting

“India's vaccination achievement, climate change initiatives, 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme and how India's youth are now employment generators discussed at the meeting today,” the finance minister said while speaking on the BJP National Executive Committee meeting. Sitharaman further informed that 18 key resolutions were passed in the Executive Committee meeting on Sunday. She also added that topics of climate change and vaccine milestones were also discussed by the leadership including PM Modi.

Commenting on the violence that took place in West Bengal, she said that the BJP stands by its Karyakartas in the state and will ensure they get justice through the courts. “The BJP strongly condemns the Bengal violence and we stand by every worker who has suffered. We will stand by them during all legal processes and will support every BJP worker in the party in Bengal,” she said.

She further added that the abrogation of Article 370 and the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir were also discussed. “The political resolution says that terrorism-related incidents between 2004-14, 2081 died in J&K. While from 2014 to Sep 2021, 239 civilians died in J&K. J&K is moving towards developmental works,” the finance minister said. “A statistic I’d like to highlight is the Industry Promotion Scheme worth Rs 28,400 crore, which was launched in Jan 2021, for J&K. 54 projects worth Rs 56,201 crore has also been launched,” she said emphasising the government’s focus on the UT.

The FM also lauded the government’s Jan Aushadhi Yojana and said that healthcare has improved in the country due to the same. “Today, because of the Jan Aushadhi Yojana, affordable medicines are being made available to the poor and middle class. Also, over 75,000 health and wellness centres have been set up,” FM Sitharaman said. Furthermore, she also praised the Digital India Mission as well as the Make in India campaign. “India is looking at massive changes and the Digital India Mission is accelerating them. The Aatmanirbhar Bharat, helped by Make In India and the Digital India Mission, will strengthen the nation,” she said.

Image: Twitter