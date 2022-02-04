In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on an array of topics ranging from disinvestment, crypto-currency, and taxes. Responding to P Chidambaram's 'most capitalist budget' remarks, the Finance Minister stated that she is amused by the comments which come from the party that to date claims credit for opening up India's economy.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman said, "I was amused by that comment because it comes from the party that till this minute claims credit for opening up India's economy. I wonder if it's a grudging certification".

"And also, periodically when people remind me about a Finance Minister who can come up with dynamic solutions, we have been quoted the 1997 budget. So the author of the budget 1997 tells me that I'm doing a fully capitalist budget. I wonder whether it's a grudging certificate being given because of what they couldn't achieve after opening the economy in 1991 and 1997". she further added.

#NirmalaSpeaksToArnab | I was amused by that comment because it comes from the party that till this minute claims credit for opening up India's economy. I wonder if it's a grudging certification: FM @nsitharaman on Chidambaram's 'most capitalist budget' https://t.co/GoKVTowNIK pic.twitter.com/ROqjIhgIgl — Republic (@republic) February 4, 2022

Nirmala Sitharman further mentioned that it was Atal Bihari Vajpayee who carried out some of the key economic reforms. She went on to add that during the subsequent 10 years of Congress rule, the party couldn't work on the lines.

She said, "In 2014, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who picked up on GST, IBC, and many other reforms and result of which today we were come up with a budget that speaks clearly about what government should do".

She stated the budget reflects on a maximum of governance and minimum of government.

Earlier this week, Former Union Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram stated that Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech was the most capitalist speech to be ever read by a Finance Minister of India.

“Today's budget speech was the most capitalist speech to be ever read by a finance minister”, said Congress leader Chidambaram.

Union Budget 2022

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, February 1, presented the Union Budget 2022 in the Parliament. The key takeaways from the presentation include a national programme for mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Union Finance Minister also announced the auction of the 5G spectrum in 2022 and further proposed setting up 75 digital banking units in 75 districts. In her Budget speech, FM Nirmala Sitharaman also brought virtual currencies like cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens under the tax net.

(Image: ANI/RepublicWorld)