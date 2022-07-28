The 'Rashtrapatni' controversy grew bigger on Thursday with the BJP flagging the "arrogance" of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, who was asked whether Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury would apologise for his "sexist" reference to President Droupadi Murmu. A visibly furious Sonia Gandhi responded, "Adhir has already apologised", when in fact, the Congress leader had refused to apologise, dubbing it a slip of tongue.

Addressing the media in Delhi, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused Sonia Gandhi of misleading the nation and "justifying the abuse of a tribal lady, who is now the President."

"Congress has been repeatedly abusing and talking with contempt for tribal leaders, and instead of apologising, they are misleading people from one end to another. Adhir says 'there is no question of apology' and Sonia says 'he has already apologized.' Sonia ji, you are misleading the country. You are justifying the abuse of a tribal lady who is now the President," said Sitharaman.

'MPs felt threatened by Sonia Gandhi's arrogance'

Further referring to an incident in the Parliament, the Finance Minister said, "Some of our members in Lok Sabha felt threatened that Sonia Gandhi herself came up to one of her senior members Rama Devi.. but when one of our MPs approached her, she said, 'You don't talk to me'... as though demeaning a fellow Member of Parliament in the House."

"Instead of remorse, from the highest leader of the Congress party, we find greater and greater aggression. Putting down members of Parliament who are demanding an apology from you is wrong," said Sitharaman.

Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addressing President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' snowballed into a major controversy on Thursday, with Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman raising the issue in the Parliament.

Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Congress, Irani said, "Adhir Chowdhury addressed her as Rashtrapatni knowing well that this humiliates the highest constitutional post. The country knows that Congress is anti-tribal, anti-Dalit, and anti-women." She further alleged that Sonia Gandhi "sanctioned" the humiliation of Droupadi Murmu by allowing such a statement.

Condemning the remark, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "The way Chowdhury has insulted the President shows the leader's mentality. This country will never tolerate insult to our tribal people. He said that deliberately and repeated the word 'Rashtrapatni' twice. After all that, he said that there is no need to apologise. Is this a small incident? We demand Congress president apologise in the parliament and also in front of the country."