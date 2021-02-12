FM Sitharaman Emphasises Modi Govt's Work For The Poor; 'not Cronies Or People's Damad'

While giving her speech in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lashed out at the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's attack on the Union Budget 2021 and the programmes under it. She also took a dig at Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra by referring to him as 'Damad' and stating that the BJP wants to help the poor, not someone's 'brother-in-law'.

During her reply on the Union Budget discussion, FM Sitharaman furiously said, "Loans have been sanctioned under the Mudra Yojna, more than 27,000 crores have gone under the Yojna, who takes Mudra Yojna? Damads?"

After an uproar by the Congress as they raised objection over her remark, she immediately added, "'Damad', I didn't think is the trademark of the Indian National Congress. Damad har ghar mein hota hai. Magar Damad Indian National Congress mein ek specialised naam hai."

A day earlier, using the Congress-era family planning slogan- 'Hum do, hamare do' Rahul Gandhi had alleged that only 4 persons are running the country and gaining from the farm laws.

"Many years ago, there was a slogan for family planning- 'Hum do, hamare do'. Like coronavirus comes in a different form, this slogan has come back in a different form. Today, this country is run by 4 people- 'Hum do, hamare do'. Everyone knows their names," he said.

His alleged dig was at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and two leading entrepreneurs of the country.

Rahul Gandhi avoided comment on the Union Budget during his speech and shared his take on the three farm laws passed by the Government. He even misinterpreting the The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, contending that it would lead to the end of the Mandi system.

On The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, Rahul Gandhi said, "The content of the second law is that the biggest industrialists can store any amount of grain, fruit and vegetables. There is no limit."

He added, "They can hoard as much as they want. The content of the second law is to finish the Essential Commodities Act".

"The content of the third law is that when a farmer goes to the biggest industrialist and demands the right price for his grain, fruits and vegetables, then he will not be allowed to go to the court."

On February 7, Congress workers showed black flags to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and protested against the 2021-22 Union Budget. However, the police managed to stop the protesters from reaching the venue of FM's visit in Mumbai, a police official said.

Union Budget 2021

On February 1, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first digital Union Budget which laid emphasis on 6 pillars—health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation, and Research and Development and minimum government and maximum governance. Fixing the disinvestment target for 2021-22 at Rs.1.75 lakh crore, Sitharaman disclosed that every Public Sector Undertakings in all but 4 strategic sectors will be privatized. In 2021-22, the fiscal deficit is estimated to be 6.8% of the GDP with the aim to achieve a fiscal deficit level below 4.5% of the GDP by 2025-26.

