Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami about Budget 2022 in a detailed interview. The Union Finance Minister discussed MNREGA, fuel prices, the Pandemic and its challenges, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and plans. She also discussed the relevance of political messaging, the legitimacy of digital assets, and disinvestment targets.

On being asked about employment program and MNREGA, FM Sitharaman stated that MNREGA, which is a demand-driven programme, has no cuts. She went on to say that the PM Modi government had previously given a certain sum during the Budget Estimate stage and that it is "wrong to compare year on year." She also noted that if more need arises, the government will approach Parliament with a supplemental demand, similar to what they did in 2020.

In the Union Budget released on Tuesday, the Centre allotted Rs 73,000 crore for the rural jobs guarantee programme MGNREGA for the fiscal year 2022-23. This is a reduction of 25.51% from the revised forecast for the current fiscal year. In last year's Budget too, the Finance Minister set aside Rs 73,000 crore for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme.

However, due to increased demand for the work, this was eventually amended to Rs 98,000 crore. MGNREGA aims to improve the livelihood security of rural households by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment every fiscal year to every household whose adult members volunteer to conduct unskilled manual labour.

We've kept our target for disinvestment realistic: FM

Further, on being asked about the disinvestment targets, FM Sitharaman stated that the government had kept the disinvestment targets realistic this year and that it was not a failed endeavour. She went on to say that it takes a long time, and that the government is attempting to be more efficient without sacrificing procedure.

Furthermore, the Finance Minister assured that the economy is reviving and would continue to do so, citing the Government of India and the Economic Survey. She went on to claim that all multilateral organisations agree that India will be the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

'I'm giving you a list of things we've done': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman criticised the opposition, claiming that they are unable to focus on "tangible big issues." She stated, "People say 'there's nothing in the Budget'. I'm giving you a list of things we've done. The Opposition is unable to pick on tangible big issues. I'm not saying there aren't issues. They go back to the same lines."

The Union Finance Minister added that rising fuel prices is a global phenomena, and that India is currently paying some of the highest prices for fuel, which is also a cause of inflation. "I know the fuel prices, and we saw before Diwali the PM bringing down the prices. But it's a global phenomenon, right now we're paying some of the highest prices for fuel and that's also a cause for inflation."

