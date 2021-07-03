Fmr Uttarakhand CMs 'happy' With New CM Pushkar Dhami, Say 'part And Parcel Of Politics'

Marking Uttarakhand's history of shuffling of Chief Ministers, on July 3, Khatima MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami has been named as the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat told Republic TV that the newly appointed and two-times legislator Pushkar Dhami is the "face of the youth" while ex-CM Tirath Singh Rawat said that CM Dhami was like his "younger brother and he had been dedicated to BJP since the very beginning." As the power crisis in Uttarakhand came to an end on July 3, purportedly, considered a close aid to ex-CM Rawat and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Pushkar Dhami was appointed CM unanimously post BJP Legislature meeting chaired by Narendra Singh Tomar.

Speaking to Republic TV, Trivendra Singh Rawat showed confidence in his party's decision and said that because CM Pushkar Dhami has served as the State President of the BJP youth wing BYJM, he holds dominion amongst the youth. He said the party will witness immense "jawani" (energy/youth) upon his arrival". Previously, CM Dhami has been involved with Vidyarthi Parishad from the district to the state and national level and held various positions in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) as well.

When asked about a few party workers' hostilities towards this decision, he said, "all of this is a part and parcel of politics and this was the real fun." Former CM confirmed to media persons that he was quite content with the decision. He also acknowledged that he estimated no hindrances in BJP's electoral environment of the state as Uttarakhand is all set to witness fresh polls in 2022.

Ex-CM Tirath Singh Rawat's reaction to newly appointed CM Pushkar Dhami

Ex-CM Rawat confirmed he was not "at all upset about this decision". In fact, he claimed BJP to be a united political party and said that every decision was always aimed at the greater good and taken unanimously. Rawat also vocalised his affirmation to BJP's decision in appointing youth wing President as tenth Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Later ex-CM Tirath Singh said that under CM Dhami's guidance "2022 zarur fateh karenge" i.e. will definitely triumph in 2022 elections.

While speaking to Republic TV, he said, "Pushkar Dhami is like my younger brother and he has been dedicated to BJP since the very beginning." Like Trivendra Rawat even he said that CM Dhami is an energetic person who would bring about immense energy while holding office as a CM.

Uttarakhand's CM shuffling

Since Uttarakhand was carved out from Uttar Pradesh in 2000, both BJP and Congress have ruled the state and have often changed their CMs, resulting in an electoral loss during the next election. As per reports, Nityanand Swami, who was the state's first CM was replaced with Bhagat Singh Koshyari in 2002. On coming to power, Congress chose Narayan Dutt Tiwari - who completed his full term. In 2007, 2009 and 2011, BJP had two CMs Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri and Ramesh Pokhriyal. Similarly, after the 2013 Kedarnath flash-floods, Congress replaced CM Vijay Bahuguna with Harish Rawat leading to its loss in 2017. Uttarakhand is set to go to the polls in 2022.