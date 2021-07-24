Focus On 'aam Aadmi' Issues: Jaiveer Shergill Tells Yogi Adityanath Over His Mango Comment

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Saturday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over a tweet he made on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Responding to one of UP CM’s most recent comments, Jaiveer Shergill said that the CM must focus on issues of the common people rather than Rahul Gandhi's choice of mangoes. Earlier, Yogi Adityanath had commented that Rahul Gandhi’s taste is ‘divisive’.

Shergill said that Yogi Adityanath has got his focus wrong. Terming the comment by UP Chief Minister as funny, Shergill questioned him about the rising unemployment. Responding to the comments, the Congress leader asked why the common man’s jobs were being eaten up by the government and why people were people being forced with price rises.

"Rather than keeping an eye on choice and dislikes of Rahul Gandhi's mangoes, he should reply why aam aadmi jobs are being eaten by the Government, why aam aadmi were given price rise injection. He should have kept a count on the number of dead bodies floating in the River Ganga and give an account of his government's failure," Shergill said.

Mango politics

The row over mangoes between the UP CM and the Wayanad MP began after Rahul Gandhi addressed the media over the Pegasus Row on Friday afternoon. After slamming the government for refusing the use of the Israeli spyware Pegasus to snoop over people, the Congress leader went on to respond to a question from the media over mangoes. When asked about his choice of mangoes, the Congress leader said, "I don't like UP aams. I like Andhra's. It is a matter of taste. Langda is doable. Dussheri is too sweet for me," he replied.

श्री @RahulGandhi जी, आपका 'टेस्ट' ही विभाजनकारी है। आपके विभाजनकारी संस्कारों से पूरा देश परिचित है।



आप पर विघटनकारी कुसंस्कार का प्रभाव इस कदर हावी है कि फल के स्वाद को भी आपने क्षेत्रवाद की आग में झोंक दिया।



लेकिन ध्यान रहे कश्मीर से कन्याकुमारी तक भारत का 'स्वाद' एक है। pic.twitter.com/VMtiyNtnCY — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 23, 2021

Soon, Rahul Gandhi's mango preference turned into a controversy as Yogi Adityanath took to his Twitter to comment on the same. The Uttar Pradesh CM accused the former Congress President of harbouring a 'divisive mindset' on fruits. The CM said that Rahul Gandhi is engaging in 'regionalism' over the taste of mangoes.

CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi, "Yes, your 'taste' itself is divisive. The whole nation is aware of your divisive culture. The effect of this disruptive mindset is so overpowering on you that you have thrown the taste of fruit into the fire of regionalism. But keep in mind that the 'taste' of India from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is one."

IMAGE: PTI/ ANI