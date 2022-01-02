Focus on Bengal, instead of Goa, Tripura: BJP to TMC

Kolkata, Jan 2 (PTI) BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday questioned Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's visit to Tripura, claiming that there was nothing left for the party in the Northeastern state following the civic polls there.

Maintaining that the TMC should instead pay attention to the development of West Bengal, he claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's pet project 'Duare Sarkar' (government at doorsteps), whose another edition was to commence from Sunday, was cancelled owing to paucity of funds.

"TMC has nothing left in Tripura, why is he (Abhishek Banerjee) going? People of Tripura have made it clear that such party will not survive there," Ghosh told reporters here.

He said that instead the TMC government should ensure that the people of West Bengal do not have to go outside in search of jobs.

"Whether TMC will flourish in Tripura or Goa will be seen later, but as of now they should pay attention to Bengal," he said.

The TMC is trying to spread its wings in different parts of the country and has said that it will fight the assembly polls in Goa and Tripura.

Ghosh claimed that government projects were hitting roadblocks in West Bengal owing to lack of planning and funds.

"They are cancelling Duare Sarkar citing COVID, but the fact is that there are no funds," he said.

Hitting back at the BJP leader, TMC MP Sougata Roy asked whether "Dilip Ghosh has checked the treasury of the West Bengal government".

Roy said that the programme has been cancelled to prevent crowding at the 'Duare Sarkar' centres where people, mainly women, queue up in large numbers for various schemes like widow and old-age pensions.

"The state government has taken the right decision (by stopping the programme)," he said. PTI AMR SOM SOM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)