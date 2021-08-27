'Focus On Collecting Empirical Data For Restoring OBC Quota': Fadnavis Tells Maha Govt

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday urged the Maharashtra government to focus on compiling empirical data on the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) population as part of the Supreme Court-mandated triple test, in order to restore political reservation for the community.

The Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly was speaking to reporters after attending an all-party meeting called by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the OBC quota crisis.

"The Supreme Court has not struck down the OBC reservation, but only read down a provision. It means that if the Maharashtra government completes the triple-test procedure, political reservation can be restored. The state government should focus on it," said Fadnavis.

A backward classes commission, which is one of the requirements of the triple-test, has already been set up by the state, he noted. The state government's backward commission needs to compile empirical data to restore the reservation of OBCs. The state also needs to study the political backwardness of the community. Quantification can be done on the basis of sample and there is no need for a census, he added.

"We have decided to meet again next Friday to discuss the issue. The law and judiciary department will look into it. When I asked the state government whether it has any alternative plan, I was told that there was no other plan to tackle the issue," the former chief minister said.

OBC quota crisis

In 2019, the BJP-Shiv Sena government had allotted political reservation to OBCs in local governing bodies, but in March this year, the Supreme Court read it down.

The apex court, while reading down section 12(2)(c) of the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis Act 1961 which provided 27% reservation for persons belonging to the backward class, also quashed the notifications issued by the state election commission in 2018 and 2020 to the extent of providing reservation of seats in concerned local bodies for OBCs.

To assuage the hurt feelings of the community, the MVA government issued an order on May 31 extending the benefits of the Economically Weaker Sections quota to eligible Marathas.

(With inputs from agency)