'Focus On COVID Control': Muraleedharan To Kerala Govt Over Assembly Session On Farm Laws

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Friday stated that the Kerala Government needs to concentrate on containing COVID-19 instead of focusing on issues that are not related to the state or affecting the citizens. This advice by Muraleedharan comes in response to the Kerala government's recommendation to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan for convening the Assembly over farm laws on December 31. Meanwhile, Kerala on Thursday reported 22 deaths, taking the death toll to 2,914. There were 63,155 active cases in the state on Thursday.

"Kerala's COVID death toll is higher than the national average. It should concentrate on containing it instead of focusing on non-issues or issues which are not related to State. They should concentrate on issues related to the state's citizen," Union Minister V Muraleedharan said.

The tussle between Kerala CM and Governor

After Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan declined to convene a special assembly session the Kerala cabinet had on Thursday again decided to recommend to him to convene a one-day session on December 31 to discuss and pass a resolution against the three agrarian laws.

The Kerala Government had written to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to convene a special Assembly session which the latter had turned down and wrote to the chief minister stating reasons for refusing the government's request. In his letter to the chief minister on Wednesday, Governor highlighted that the cabinet had initially requested to summon the Assembly on January 8, for which he immediately gave approval, but the request was later withdrawn and instead, permission for a special session on December 23 was sought. He has also alleged that despite repeated efforts, CM Vijayan 'refused' to share the proceedings that led to the cabinet's decision to cancel the scheduled session for January 8 and instead seek an hour-long session on December 23. Thereafter, the state government has again urged the governor to convene a special assembly session on December 31.

Commenting upon the back and forth communication between the state government and governor, V Muraleedharan said, "I have not exactly seen the correspondence between the government and governor. I have come to know through newspaper reports, I understand that when the governor raises a question, the government is bound to reply. If the government does not give a satisfactory answer, the governor can take action."

Incidentally, Kerala is one such state which doesn't have the APMC system while the state government vows to extend support to farmers agitation who want the continuance of APMC Mandi system. Moreover, the Centre has assured that the APMCs and MSP mechanism will continue to exist even after the implementation of farm laws.

Governor Khan questioned the chief minister over the need to convene assembly session in a hurry as against the earlier decision of a scheduled session on January 8, to which the governor gave his nod. Responding to Governer's query on the 'urgency to convene a session', the Chief Minister said the protests by farmers can create havoc for a large consumer state like Kerala.

(With ANI inputs)

