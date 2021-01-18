'Focus On Saving Your Economy': BJP Gives Advice To Imran Khan Over His Twitter Theatrics

After the Pakistan Foreign Ministry and its Prime Minister launched an attack on Indian Government and Republic Media Network's Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami, BJP has retaliated back, saying India does not require lessons from Pakistan where journalists are "often assassinated" for doing their duty. Speaking with Republic TV over Pakistan's comments on India, BJP National Spokesperson Nalin Kohli said that Pakistan Government and its prime minister should focus more on saving its economy which is "tottering to the brink of disaster".

"It is quite hilarious to note that the head of the state Pakistan's Prime Minister actually has so much time to put out a set of personal tweets. We have always seen and the world also considers Pakistan at the brink of being a failed state. Now its prime minister seems to be taking steps to exemplify himself in personal position. It is also gratifying to note that he watches Indian channels with great interest. So at least he must be getting some free and fair news because the media in this country is free and is fearless, can report. I'm not sure if that is the case in Pakistan. In fact in Pakistan, the brave journalists who do their duty are often assassinated and one is always concerned about the level of violence that is perpetrated in Pakistan by various agencies, what they call the state and non-state actors," Nalin Kohli said.

"However, we really don't need any sermons from Pakistan and least of all from Imran Khan. He would do well to first serve the people of Pakistan and to establish the credibility of Pakistan by somehow trying to save its economy which is tottering to the brink of disaster. If the grants that did not come to Pakistan, it would not be worth even calling it an economy. He would do well to comply with the financial requirements to prevent Pakistan from being officially declared a terrorist state for harbouring some of the most terrible terrorists," he said while adding that Imran Khan shouldn't be taken seriously.

Arnab Goswami fires salvo at Pakistan

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Minister put out a statement against Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami followed by Prime Minister Imran Khan who on Monday targeted Arnab while continuing his denial of Pakistan's hand in the Pulwama terror attack and the destruction of terror launch pads in Balakot along with over 300 terrorists as the Indian Air Force carried out air-strike in retaliation. Pakistan PM Imran Khan alleged that the Indian Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the Balakot airstrike for electoral gains. Attacking Arnab, Khan claimed that the Modi government has turned India into a "rogue state" with an "unholy nexus between media and govt".

Arnab Goswami, in a strong response to Pakistan's nefarious plot, has said that there was nothing "false-flag" about Balakot which Imran Khan tried to deny earlier but had to acknowledge it thereafter. Hitting back, Arnab called Imran Khan an "ISI-appointed puppet of a terrorist State" and also expressed shock on Vadra Congress and anti-Republic media for parroting the Pakistan narrative.

"Let's be clear about some facts here. India’s intention to hit back at Pakistan after the Pulwama attack was an officially stated position of Government of India. There was no doubt in any nationalist Indian's mind that we would hit back. Which is exactly what we did and we are proud of it. Imran Khan on the contrary tried to deny Balakot but later had to acknowledge it. There was nothing “false-flag” about Balakot, it was a direct, legitimate and necessary response to Pakistani terrorism in Pulwama," Arnab said.

"Imran Khan is on the edge, because he cannot handle the truth. He's looking shaky, and expects his apologists in India to come to his rescue," he added.

