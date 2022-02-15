Fodder Scam: BJP MP Says Lalu Yadav Behind 'biggest Scam Of The Country'

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) former Bihar state president and Rajya Sabha MP, Gopal Narayan Singh, said that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is reaping what he sowed. Lalu Yadav was, on Tuesday, February 15, found guilty in the fifth and final fodder scam case. "There is a proverb in Bhojpuri that 'Jaisi Karni Vaishi Bharni' (as you sow, so shall you reap), Lalu Yadav is getting the reward for his misdeeds. When he was in power he did mistakes without fear," Singh told while talking to ANI.

The BJP leader lashed out at Lalu Yadav and claimed that he brought Bihar's economy to the ground and accused him of practising religion and caste-based politics.

"The first mistake Lalu Yadav did was that he dashed Bihar's economy to the ground. Even at the social level, Bihar was destroyed badly, he divided people in the name of religion and caste. As a result, the political career of Lalu Yadav almost finished, and also the existence of RJD is in crisis," Singh said.

Lalu 'serving jail in the biggest scam of the country': BJP MP

The Rajya Sabha MP claimed that Yadav formed a party to fight against the unjust rule of the Congress and today he is behind one of the country's biggest scams. "Jayaprakash Narayan's movement was against the corruption of Congress and Lalu Ji was born from it and the same man is serving jail in the biggest scam of the country," Singh stated.

He further continued his series of allegations and said that he believes the officers who were ministers during Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) tenure were also involved in the scam. Singh lauded the BJP for exposing the scam.

"I also believe that the officers who were ministers during the RJD era at that time have also played an active role in the fodder scam. If the Bharatiya Janata Party had not been active, this case would not have been exposed," Singh said.

Fodder Scam: Detailed sentence to be pronounced on February 21

A special CBI court on Tuesday gave its verdict and convicted Lalu Prasad Yadav and 75 others in a fodder scam case worth ₹139.95 crore from the Doranda treasury while he was the Chief Minister of Bihar between 1991 and 1996. Twenty-four people, including six women, were acquitted by CBI judge SK Shashi for insufficient evidence. With today's verdict, Lalu Yadav has been convicted in all five fodder scam cases. The detailed sentence in the case is set to be pronounced on February 21.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced to 14 years of prison and a fine of 60 lakhs in March 2018. The Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in April 2021. In September 2013, a trial court had convicted Lalu in the fodder case and sentenced him to jail. In December 2013, the Supreme court granted him bail in the case.

(With inputs from ANI)