Fodder Scam Case: Priyanka Vadra Claims Lalu Yadav Being 'targeted & Harassed By BJP'

After a special CBI court convicted Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fifth fodder scam case, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the RJD supremo was being politically targetted by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government. She claimed that Lalu Yadav was being "harassed" as he did not "bow down" before the BJP.

"This is an important aspect of BJP's politics that whoever does not bow down before them, is harassed in every way. Lalu Prasad Yadav ji is being attacked because of this politics. I hope they will get justice," the Congress leader said in the tweet, backing the fodder scam accused RJD patron.

लालू प्रसाद यादव जी पर इसी राजनीति के चलते हमला किया जा रहा है। मुझे आशा है कि उन्हें न्याय जरूर मिलेगा। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 18, 2022

A special CBI court on Tuesday convicted Lalu Prasad Yadav and 75 others in a fodder scam case worth Rs 139.95 crore from the Doranda treasury while he was the Chief Minister of Bihar, between 1991 and 1996. With this verdict, Lalu Yadav has been convicted in all five fodder scam cases. The detailed sentence in the case is set to be pronounced on February 21.

Embroiled in large-scale embezzlement of public funds case worth Rs 950 crore, Lalu Yadav was convicted in the 4th Fodder Scam case on March 24, 2018, wherein he swindled a sum up to Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury. He was sentenced to 14 years of prison and a fine of Rs 60 lakh.

The Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in April 2021. In September 2013, a trial court had convicted Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder case and sentenced him to jail. In December 2013, the Supreme court granted him bail in the case.

Now Yadav, along with 75 other accused, have been convicted in the fifth and final fodder scam case. The fodder scam pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of nearly Rs 950 crore, in the 1980s and 1990s from several treasuries in undivided Bihar.

The CBI had filed a total of 170 charge sheets in connection to the scam. Of the original accused persons in the fodder scam case, 55 have died, seven have become government witnesses, two have accepted the charges against them, and six are absconding.