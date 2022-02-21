Fodder Scam Case: RJD In Denial Over Lalu Yadav's Arrest; 'Will Go To HC Seeking Justice'

In a major development in the Bihar fodder scam case, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has been sentenced to five years imprisonment followed by a fine of Rs 60 lakhs in connection to the fifth fodder scam case filed against him. This came after a CBI court in Ranchi convicted the former Bihar chief minister in a scam case pertaining to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 139.5 crores from the Doranda treasury.

RJD vows to knock High Court's door to seek justice

The RJD, which continues to remain in a state of denial over the corruption charges levelled against its supremo, has vowed to go to the high court and seek justice. Senior RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari spoke exclusively to Republic and said that there is no place to comment on the decision of the court and the system of law. "Lalu Prasad Ji has respected the decision of the court, but several questions will be raised in regard to this", he said.

Referring to JD(U) leader KC Tyagi's allegations on the RJD chief, Tiwari said, "The people have given a clean chit to Yadav Ji but political parties have led a conspiracy against him by using the central agencies. We will go to the high court and seek justice. The people are with us and we believe that justice will be served soon."

Similarly, RJD leader Chitranjan Gagan also reiterated Tiwari's remarks and said that the party believes in justice and will reach out to the High Court.

JD(U) welcomes court's decision

Meanwhile, welcoming the court's decision, the ruling Janata Dal (United) has said that corrupted leaders will think twice before committing such crimes again.

Speaking to Republic on the same, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said that this is the fifth case in which Lalu Prasad has been convicted in the fodder scam case. Launching an attack on the RJD, he said, "I am disappointed that they are not willing to follow the court's decision claiming that Lalu Prasad has been convicted because he was speaking for the poor. However, this is not the fact and he was convicted for corruption charges."

Further welcoming the court's decision, he said, "The truth has finally come out and I would warn those who are joining hands with RJD will too have to face the corruption charges and will be convicted similarly."

Tyagi further lashed out at the RJD's claims stating that Lalu Prasad has been fighting for the poor, and stated that a huge amount of unaccounted money and assets have been recovered from the former Chief Minister. "If he was working for the poor, how he could have earned so much money", he asked.

Another JD(U) leader, Manish Barriarr also spoke to Republic TV and said his party maintains its stance as it said in this case, the law will have to take its course eventually.

Hailing Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, he said that the chief minister had been initiated various campaigns to make the state corruption-free and this decision is a big mark of that. Further calling Lalu Prasad Yadav's conviction an "unfortunate" thing, he said that it is nothing that the people of Bihar should feel proud of but will always remain in the minds of any corrupt leader who will try to loot the people's money and their property

