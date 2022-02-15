Fodder Scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav's Conviction & Timeline Of Multi-million Rupees Fraud Case

Deciding the fate of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Tuesday a special CBI court convicted the RJD supremo in the final fodder scam case. Embroiled in large-scale embezzlement of public funds case worth Rs 950 crore, Yadav was ordered convicted in the fourth fodder scam case on March 24, 2018, wherein he swindled a sum up to Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury. In the preceding case, Yadav's predecessor Jagannath Mishra had been acquitted by a Ranchi court in Jharkhand.

Yadav along with 75 other accused in connection to the fifth and final fodder scam case are now convicted. Notably, of the original accused persons in the fodder scam case, 55 have died, seven have become government witnesses, two have accepted the charges against them and six are absconding.

Yadav was sentenced to 14 years in prison and slapped with a total fine of Rs 60 lakh, has secured bail in the four cases related to Dumka, Deoghar and Chaibasa treasuries. Jharkhand High Court granted bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav in April 2021 in connection to the Dumka Treasury fodder scam case and he finally walked out of jail. Yadav was housed in Birsa Munda Central Jail since 2017 after his conviction in the fodder scam cases and several others.

Here's how fodder scam unfolded and the timeline

Said to have started with small-scale misappropriation of government funds, the fodder scam translated into a multi-million-rupee scam that further outlined the criminalised nexus between politicians, ministers, bureaucrats and businessmen, who only increased the amount involved in the fraudulent scheme.

January 1996:

Fodder scam hits the bulletin after the deputy commissioner of Chaibasa Amit Khare raids the animal husbandry department. Amount summing up to Rs 1,000 crore vanished from public funds on the account of supplying fodder to various districts while money was granted to non-existent companies.

March 1996:

Patna High Court handed over the scam to the CBI to unearth monetary irregularities and deficits in accounts.

June 1997:

CBI filed an FIR in Chaibasa in the erstwhile Bihar (until the formation of Jharkhand in 2000)

June 1997:

Bihar Governor AR Kidwai permitted Yadav's prosecution and CBI conducted raids at his residence.

June 1997:

Lalu Prasad Yadav stepped down as the Chief Minister, appoints Rabri Devi as the political greenhorn

June 1997:

Supreme Court (SC) denied bail to Yadav and he surrendered before the CBI court and was sent to judicial custody.

December 1997:

Lalu Yadav was released on bail after having spent 135 days in custody

August 1998:

Rabri Devi is named as co-accused in asset disproportionate case; both charged in the case

April 2000:

Both, Rabri Devi & Yadav surrender. Rabri gets bail and Yadav was denied one.

October 2001:

SC transfers the case to Jharkhand High Court after the new state was founded.

December 2012:

Special CBI court charges Yadav with fraudulent transactions worth Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury between December 1995 and January 1996; Jagannath Mishra was named in the Chaibasa treasury case for misrepresented funds worth Rs 37.7 crores.

August 2013:

Supreme Court rejects Yadav's plea seeking the transfer of the trial court judge hearing the matter

September 2013:

Yadav was convicted in the fodder case which disqualified him from Parliament and slashed down his eligibility to contest polls for the following six years.

September 2013:

Two former Bihar Chief Ministers and 43 other accused were convicted by special CBI judge Pravas Kumar Singh. Yadav was sentenced to five years of jail term with a fine of Rs 25 lacs while Mishra got imprisonment for four years.

December 2013:

Lalu Yadav gets bail

November 2014:

Jharkhand High Court drops conspiracy charges against ex-Bihar CM owing to principles of natural justice wherein no person shall be prosecuted for the same offence more than once.

May 2017:

SC reinstates criminal conspiracy case against Yadav & asks HC to try him in Deoghar Treasury case separately

December 2017:

CBI court found RJD chief guilty, Lalu was taken into custody for Rs 950 crore scam

January 2018:

Yadav sentenced to three and a half years of jail term by special CBI court in Ranchi

March 2018:

Jharkhand's court sentences Yadav to 14 years in jail in the fourth fodder scam case and slapped him with a Rs 60 lacs fine.

April 2021:

Yadav gets bail in a fodder scam case related to Dumka treasury on the medical ground after 39 months in Birsa Munda jail.

February 2022:

Lalu Yadav along with 75 other accused are convicted in connection to the fifth and final fodder scam case.