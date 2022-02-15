Fodder Scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav's Conviction & Timeline Of Multi-million Rupees Fraud Case

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Deciding the fate of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Tuesday a special CBI court convicted the RJD supremo in the final fodder scam case. Embroiled in large-scale embezzlement of public funds case worth Rs 950 crore, Yadav was ordered convicted in the fourth fodder scam case on March 24, 2018, wherein he swindled a sum up to Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury. In the preceding case, Yadav's predecessor Jagannath Mishra had been acquitted by a Ranchi court in Jharkhand.
Yadav along with 75 other accused in connection to the fifth and final fodder scam case are now convicted. Notably, of the original accused persons in the fodder scam case, 55 have died, seven have become government witnesses, two have accepted the charges against them and six are absconding.
Yadav was sentenced to 14 years in prison and slapped with a total fine of Rs 60 lakh, has secured bail in the four cases related to Dumka, Deoghar and Chaibasa treasuries. Jharkhand High Court granted bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav in April 2021 in connection to the Dumka Treasury fodder scam case and he finally walked out of jail. Yadav was housed in Birsa Munda Central Jail since 2017 after his conviction in the fodder scam cases and several others.
Said to have started with small-scale misappropriation of government funds, the fodder scam translated into a multi-million-rupee scam that further outlined the criminalised nexus between politicians, ministers, bureaucrats and businessmen, who only increased the amount involved in the fraudulent scheme.
Fodder scam hits the bulletin after the deputy commissioner of Chaibasa Amit Khare raids the animal husbandry department. Amount summing up to Rs 1,000 crore vanished from public funds on the account of supplying fodder to various districts while money was granted to non-existent companies.
Patna High Court handed over the scam to the CBI to unearth monetary irregularities and deficits in accounts.
CBI filed an FIR in Chaibasa in the erstwhile Bihar (until the formation of Jharkhand in 2000)
Bihar Governor AR Kidwai permitted Yadav's prosecution and CBI conducted raids at his residence.
Lalu Prasad Yadav stepped down as the Chief Minister, appoints Rabri Devi as the political greenhorn
Supreme Court (SC) denied bail to Yadav and he surrendered before the CBI court and was sent to judicial custody.
Lalu Yadav was released on bail after having spent 135 days in custody
Rabri Devi is named as co-accused in asset disproportionate case; both charged in the case
Both, Rabri Devi & Yadav surrender. Rabri gets bail and Yadav was denied one.
SC transfers the case to Jharkhand High Court after the new state was founded.
Special CBI court charges Yadav with fraudulent transactions worth Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury between December 1995 and January 1996; Jagannath Mishra was named in the Chaibasa treasury case for misrepresented funds worth Rs 37.7 crores.
Supreme Court rejects Yadav's plea seeking the transfer of the trial court judge hearing the matter
Yadav was convicted in the fodder case which disqualified him from Parliament and slashed down his eligibility to contest polls for the following six years.
Two former Bihar Chief Ministers and 43 other accused were convicted by special CBI judge Pravas Kumar Singh. Yadav was sentenced to five years of jail term with a fine of Rs 25 lacs while Mishra got imprisonment for four years.
Lalu Yadav gets bail
Jharkhand High Court drops conspiracy charges against ex-Bihar CM owing to principles of natural justice wherein no person shall be prosecuted for the same offence more than once.
SC reinstates criminal conspiracy case against Yadav & asks HC to try him in Deoghar Treasury case separately
CBI court found RJD chief guilty, Lalu was taken into custody for Rs 950 crore scam
Yadav sentenced to three and a half years of jail term by special CBI court in Ranchi
Jharkhand's court sentences Yadav to 14 years in jail in the fourth fodder scam case and slapped him with a Rs 60 lacs fine.
Yadav gets bail in a fodder scam case related to Dumka treasury on the medical ground after 39 months in Birsa Munda jail.
Lalu Yadav along with 75 other accused are convicted in connection to the fifth and final fodder scam case.