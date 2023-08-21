Fodder Scam: Lalu Yadav Challenges CBI Plea Opposing His Bail In SC

Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday filed a reply in Supreme Court against the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) plea which challenged the bail order of the RJD leader in the top court in connection to the fodder scam case. In his reply, Yadav opposed CBI’s demand for cancellation of his bail and requested the apex court to suspend the sentence given to him in the case.

Lalu Yadav further argued that the Jharkhand High Court's bail order granted to him cannot be challenged over the central investigation agency’s dissatisfaction. “There is no need to interfere with the High Court's decision as it was based on general principles and uniform rules,” the RJD chief’s reply added.

The former Bihar Chief Minister, citing ill health and old age, said that keeping him in custody will not serve any purpose of the CBI. The development came after the CBI on August 18 approached the Supreme Court and challenged the bail granted to Lalu Prasad Yadav in cases linked to the alleged fodder scam. The court agreed to hear the petition on August 25.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was held guilty in the Doranda treasury case related to the fodder scam in February this year and was sentenced to 14 years in jail in four other cases related to Dumka, Deoghar and Chaibasa treasuries in Jharkhand.

Notably, the CBI last month has also filed a chargesheet against the RJD chief, his wife Rabri Devi and their son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Giving a setback to Lalu Prasad Yadav, the CBI challenged the bail granted to the RJD chief in the Supreme Court on August 18. The former Bihar Chief Minister was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in at least four cases relating to multi-crore fodder scam (Dumka, Chaibasa, Doranda, Deogarh treasuries).

Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in the cases and his appeals lay pending in various courts. The fodder scam involved withdrawals made from multiple government treasuries for cattle fodder across Bihar (undivided). In order to facilitate this, ‘fake’ bills were allegedly issued by the Animal Husbandry Department.

The scam was unearthed by Chaibasa Deputy Commissioner Amit Khare in 1996, when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Chief Minister of Bihar.