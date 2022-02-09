Amid the escalating Hijab row in Karnataka, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday has opined that prescribed uniform in schools and colleges should be followed. Speaking to reporters, Thackeray has remarked that only education should be the focus at centers of education. Additionally, he is of the view that religious or political issues should not be brought to schools and colleges.

Public gatherings, protests banned in Bengaluru for two weeks

As the Hijab row escalates in Karnataka, the state government has banned public gatherings and protests for two weeks. In addition, the Karnataka High Court that was hearing the matter has now referred it to a larger bench. This comes as the petitioners were seeking an interim relief. However, the HC has categorically stated that there can be an interim relief only after the Chief Justice (CJ) takes a decision. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Tuesday announced the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days and asked everyone to cooperate with orders.

"I appeal to all the students, teachers, and management of schools and colleges, as well as the people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate," tweeted Bommai

Karnataka Hijab Controversy

Back in January, a few students of a Government Pre-University College in Udupi were denied entry into a classroom for wearing a Hijab. Following this, some members of the Islamic Organisation of India along with the girls who were barred from entering the class, approached the District Collector, raising concerns over the incident.

Apart from that, many students also claimed that they were not allowed to speak in Urdu or Arabic languages as a part of the restriction imposed by the college. Following this, several students started demonstrating outside the classroom. The protests have now spread to other district colleges in the state. The college administration had maintained that Hijab was not banned in the college and students are allowed to enter the college with Hijab, however, they cannot wear them inside the classrooms. The controversy has since spilled over into other towns and states.