EXCLUSIVE: Parl Affairs Min Pralhad Joshi Narrates Cong's 'manhandling' To Defend Rahul

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi lashed out at Congress MPs for their alleged manhandling of fellow minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan saying they want to "implement what Rahul Gandhi said about the 'danda' in the Parliament itself". He was reacting sharply to the drama that ensured in Lok Sabha after Congress members erupted in anger over Harsh Vardhan's condemnation of Rahul Gandhi over his previous 'danda' remark on PM Narendra Modi.

Speaking to Republic TV, Pralhad Joshi said, "It is very unfortunate that Congress' level of frustration has gone to such a low level. If what Minister Harsh Vardhan had said was not acceptable, they could have gone to the Speaker and raised the matter and he would have taken a decision. Instead, they came up to our treasury benches with an intention to manhandle him."

'Act intentional, Rahul instigator'

Recounting his personal experience during the time in the House, Joshi alleged that the act was intentional. "They want to implement what Rahul Gandhi said about the 'danda' in the Parliament itself... This has been on the instigation of Rahul Gandhi only."

Take strict action

When asked what steps will BJP take on the matter, Pralhad Joshi said, "We would request Speaker to take strict action because this is the third time it happened. It is highly condemnable behaviour and they should apologise."

Harsh Vardhan slams Rahul

Dr Harsh Vardhan condemned Rahul Gandhi over his 'danda' remark while speaking in Lok Sabha. "I want to condemn him in no uncertain words for the outlandish language that he has used against the Prime Minister of the country. In a recent speech, he used words like, '6 mahine baad is desh ka yuva Narendra Modi ko dande mar maar ke desh se bahar nikal denge'. I am surprised; Rahul Gandhi's father was PM and I don't think our (BJP) party leaders ever made such outlandish, personal remarks against him even at worst cases."

Harsh Vardhan went on to demand that the House "unequivocally" condemn these remarks of Rahul Gandhi.

Congress MPs charge in

What followed was Congress MPs storming towards Harshvardhan's desk sloganeering. Outside Parliament, BJP MP said Jagdambika Pal alleged that Congress' Manickam Tagore charged towards Harsh Vardhan. "Union Minister Harsh Vardhan was speaking in Lok Sabha on Rahul Gandhi's statement when Congress MP Manickam Tagore charged towards him. It is an unfortunate event for democracy."

