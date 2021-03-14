For Bengal Polls, CM Mamata Leads Roadshow In Wheelchair; Says 'I'm Still In Lot Of Pain'

Four days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured during her campaign in Nandigram, the 66-year-old TMC supremo reached Gandhi Murti in a wheelchair to hold a roadshow for the upcoming Assembly polls. Ahead of the big rally, the Chief Minister took to Twitter and informed that she is still in a lot of pain.

CM Mamata: 'Still in a lot of pain'

Stating that she feels the pain of her people even more than her injuries, Mamata Banerjee said that she will continue to fight boldly. She wrote, "In this fight to protect our revered land, we have suffered a lot and will suffer more but we will NEVER bow down to cowardice."

The TMC supremo held a roadshow in a wheelchair from Gandhi Murti to Hazra in poll-bound West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee was discharged from SSKM Hospital on Friday after her condition 'improved' following the alleged 'attack' during her visit to Nandigram on Thursday. The EC has, however, dismissed the attack angle, stating that it will furnish details in due course and that its decision was based on a report by poll observers and the State Chief Secretary.

West Bengal polls 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming Bengal polls, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total. Former Union Minister and exiled BJP veteran Yashwant Sinha has been inducted by the BJP.