For Kerala Polls, CPI(M)'s 2nd List Of Candidates Out; CM Vijayan & KK Shailaja In Fray

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) released a list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala on Wednesday. Out of the 83 names featured on CPI(M)'s first list of candidates, 74 seats were allotted to the Left party while nine Independent candidates were named in the list. Five seats were allotted to CPI(M)'s sitting allies while 13 youth from student unions were also named in the list. While four candidates in CPI(M)'s list are said to be below 30 years of age, 33 persons who are currently MLAs will not be contesting in the upcoming polls.

CPI(M) releases another list of candidates for Kerala elections

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan will contest from the Dharamadom constituency in the Assembly polls while Jaik P Thomas will contest from the Puthupally, the constituency of former Kerala CM Oomen Chandy. CPI-M's first list of candidates also named 12 women candidates, including state health minister KK Shailaja from the Mattannur constituency and fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma from the Kundara constituency. While KT Jaleel will contest as an independent CPI-M candidate from Thavanur, the Left party said it will an independent candidate N Haridasan Master in Mahe constituency.

Unveiling the first list of candidates on Wednesday, CPI(M) general secretary A Vijayaraghavan said that the announcement about the candidates in the Manjeshwaram and Devikulam constituency was pending. Meanwhile, VP Sannu was named the party's candidate for the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency bypoll. Elections were announced to take place in a single-phase in Kerala, with the polling of votes on April 6 followed by counting & declaration of results on May 2.

Big names missing in CPI(M) first list

CPI(M)'s first list had excluded it's six prominent ministers that include Finance Minister T. M. Thomas Isaac, Industries Minister E. P. Jayarajan, Law Minister A. K. Balan, PWD Minister G. Sudhakaran, C Raveendran, P Ramakrishnan and the Kerala Speaker. The 23 sitting MLA's with two consecutive terms will not be contesting elections and won't be part of the whole election process as they have been denied tickets. It will be a triangular fight in the state between BJP Congress and the Left.

Kerala Assembly polls

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly election, the CPI(M)-led Left Front swept the 140-member Assembly by bagging 91 seats. In contrast, the candidates of the UDF could win from only 47 constituencies. On the other hand, BJP failed to make an impact with only O Rajagopal winning from the Nemom constituency. Subsequently, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Kerala on May 25, 2016.

Image credits: PTI