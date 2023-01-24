'For Some, White Rulers Are Still Masters': Kiren Rijiju Stings BBC Docuseries Supporters

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the Congress for backing the docuseries made by the UK public broadcaster British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said some people still consider the white rulers as superior and not the country’s apex court or the people in general.

Notably, Rijiju had also commented against the documentary on January 21, he said a specific section of people in India will go to any extent to please their moral masters, by lowering the dignity of the country.

‘White rulers are still the masters’

In a purported dig at Congress and others, Rijiju said, “For some people the white rulers are still the masters whose decision on India is final and not the decision of the Supreme Court of India or the will of the people of India.”

Referring to a specific section of people in India Rijiju said, “Some people in India have still not gotten over the colonial intoxication. They consider BBC above the Supreme Court of India and lower the country's dignity and image to any extent to please their moral masters,” and added all communities including the minorities in India are moving ahead positively, “Minorities, or for that matter every community in India is moving ahead positively. India’s image cannot be disgraced by malicious campaigns launched inside or outside India. PM @narendramodi Ji’s voice is the voice of 1.4 billion Indians,” Rijiju tweeted.

Notably, TMC MPs Mahua Moitra and Derek O'Brien also shared the links of the BBC documentary and vowed to fight against "censorship", however, Twitter later removed O'Brien's tweet. Moitra Tweeted, "Twitter links of citizens blocked by Govt for sharing @BBC report. @derekobrienmp & @pbhushan1 on it. My link is still up."

Widespread condemnation of the BBC documentary

The two-part BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question" claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the chief minister of the state. The documentary has not been screened in India. However it has been trashed by the Ministry of External Affairs as a "propaganda piece" that lacked objectivity and reflected a "colonial mindset".

The centre had also directed blocking several YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial documentary, according to sources. Additionally, over 300 prominent Indian intellectuals, including retired judges, government officials, and veterans of the armed forces, signed a statement criticising the British national broadcaster for exhibiting "unrelenting prejudice" toward India and its chief.

