For UP Budget Session, Samajwadi Netas Ride Crop-filled Tractors As A Mark Of Protest

Amid the Uttar Pradesh Budget Session on Thursday, security has been increased outside the state's Legislative Assembly, as Samajwadi Party leaders held a protest outside the premises against the three farm laws. The protesting party workers arrived on tractors carrying crops outside the Vidhan Sabha before the session began.

An all-party meeting was called on Wednesday by Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit to seek cooperation from the leaders for the smooth running of the budget session. The Speaker said Uttar Pradesh, having the largest Legislative Assembly in the country, has an obligation to conduct the proceedings of the House with a firm commitment to the Constitution.

The Yogi Adityanath government is slated to table its annual budget for 2021-22 on Monday. In the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, all preparations are being made to conduct the COVID-19 tests of the MLAs, MLCs, and other staff members, including the security personnel.

UP Guv Anandiben Patel praises CM Yogi

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday praised the steps taken by the Yogi Adityanath government for controlling the spread of coronavirus in the state. Addressing the joint sitting of the state legislature at the start of the Budget session, the Governor said that besides effectively controlling the spread of the virus, the government also brought back migrants stranded in other states amid the pandemic. Sugar mills operated despite the situation prevailing due to the pandemic in the state, she said.

The Governor said the state has emerged as an export hub, and stressed that the power department played an important role in achieving this. Praising the government's zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals, she said concerted action has been taken against the mafia elements in the state. As many as 1019 mafias have been arrested and several others have surrendered in the courts. Arm licenses of the mafias have been canceled and action for seizing and demolishing illegal properties has also been carried out, she said.

(With Agency Inputs)