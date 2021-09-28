'Forced Religious Conversion Not A Sign Of Expansion Of Any Religion': Union Min Naqvi

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister for Minority Affairs, said on Tuesday that forced religious conversion cannot be a sign of expansion and trust in a society where believers and atheists coexist.

Interacting with important members of the Christian community from around the country in New Delhi on Tuesday, Naqvi stated that both believers and atheists in India had equal protection, constitutional and social rights.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Naqvi stated that while Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, Jews, Baha'is, and believers of almost every other religion live in India, crores of atheists also live in the country with equal constitutional and social rights.

According to Naqvi, India is the only country in the world where all religions' festivals and other pleasant occasions are celebrated together. "We need to keep this shared cultural heritage and legacy of co-existence strengthened. Any attempt to disturb this fabric of unity and harmony will hurt the soul of India," he noted.

According to the Union Minister, nearly all of the world's religions have adherents in India, and the beauty and strength of our "Unity in Diversity" is the constitutional and social protection of people's religious, social, economic, and educational rights. The official release read,

According to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the leader also stated that it is our joint national responsibility to guarantee that India's culture of tolerance and dedication to coexistence is not weakened under any circumstances.

"Religious bigotry and in-tolerance can never hurt India as our country is the world's largest centre of spiritual-religious knowledge, and also the source of inspiration for "Sarva Dharma Sambhav" and "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", he added.

Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla, Secretary of Ministry of Minority Affairs Sardar Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Ms Renuka Kumar, Arch Bishop Anil Joseph, Bishop Subodh C. Mandal and other important figures from religious, social, educational, health, and art & culture fields from across the country were present.

