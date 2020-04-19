'Forces Curtailing Troop Movement, Restricting Leave': Rajnath On COVID-19 Precautions

Amid the scare of a novel Coronavirus outbreak in the ranks of the armed forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tried to assuage fears saying that armed forces are taking steps like curtailing troop movement, restricting leave, enforcing work from home to check the spread of the disease.

In the wake of 26 sailors at Indian Navy's INS Angre in Mumbai testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Rajnath Singh said, "Special precautions being taken on ships, submarines where it is difficult to strictly follow social distancing norms. In case of ships, strict monitoring of sailors being undertaken; disembarkation at foreign ports authorised only in emergencies. Mandatory 14-day quarantine being enforced for all personnel coming from outside any station, irrespective of rank.

The Navy has said that most of the cases at INS Angre were asymptomatic and have been traced to a single sailor who was tested positive on April 7. The sailors were deployed at INS Angre which is a support establishment under the Western Command in Mumbai.

'Medical Management Plan'

He also informed that measures are taken to augment existing resources by instituting a coherent 'Medical Management Plan'. Troops who have been medically validated as having no symptoms of COVID-19 are being posted on borders. The Defence Minister said every rank has been told to maintain contact diary on a daily basis while all collective training has been stopped.

"Three services are strictly adhering to instructions by PMO, Health Ministry and their own medical bodies," Rajanth Singh said.

Targeted intelligence-based strikes on terror launch pads

Talking about the situation at the Line of Control which has recently witnessed a spike in ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces, the Defence Minister said that Indian Army is eliminating infiltrators before they set foot on Indian soil in Kashmir. "Indian forces are dominating enemy through targeted intelligence-based strikes on their launch pads," Rajnath said, adding, "I can assure the country that we are prepared to defend our sovereignty from adversarial forces in all scenarios."

DPSUs to produce medical equipment

The Defence Minister further said that the Centre has directed leading DPSUs (Defence Public Sector Units) to produce medical equipments like ventilators, masks, PPEs and other equipments to ensure adequate supply of such items as India battles the pandemic.

"The expertise of armed forces in communications, supply chain management, medical support and engineering is being used. India is fighting COVID-19 crisis on a war footing; all govt agencies working in close coordination," Rajnath Singh said. He called the fight against COVID-19 the "biggest invisible war in our lifetime".

(With PTI inputs) (PTI photo)