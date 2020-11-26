Foreign Secretary Shringla Arrives In Nepal On 2-day Official Visit Amid Strained Ties

India's Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday morning on his maiden official visit to Nepal. During his two-day visit, Shringla will meet Nepal's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, and Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali to discuss on bilateral-cooperation.

Foreign Secretary Mr. Bharat Raj Paudyal welcomed H. E. Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the Foreign Secretary of India at TIA Kathmandu this morning.⁦@PaudyalBR⁩ ⁦@harshvshringla⁩ pic.twitter.com/b7nuZu0Pzn — MOFA of Nepal 🇳🇵 (@MofaNepal) November 26, 2020

Speaking to the media after landing in Kathmandu, the Foreign Secretary said, "India has a very strong relationship with Nepal and our endeavour will be to see how we can take this relationship forward."

Shringla also said that he wanted to visit the neighbouring country earlier, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Secretary further said that he looked forward to a number of important meetings scheduled in these two days.

Shringla is visiting Nepal at the invitation of Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal. This is India's third official visit to Nepal amid a strain in bilateral ties following a bitter border row between the two countries.

Indian Army Chief visits Nepal

Earlier this month, Indian Army chief Gen. MM Naravane had traveled to Nepal on a three-day visit during which he held talks with the country's top leadership and discussed bilateral relations

During the visit, he called on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is also the Defence Minister of Nepal. Oli told him that problems between Nepal and India would be resolved through dialogue.

Gen Naravane's visit to Nepal was largely aimed at resetting bilateral ties that came under severe strain following a bitter border row between the two nations.

India-Nepal border row

The ties came under strain after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8. Nepal protested the inauguration of the road claiming that it passed through its territory.

Days later, Nepal came out with a new map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura as its territories. After Nepal released the map, India reacted sharply, calling it a unilateral act and cautioning Kathmandu that such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be acceptable to it.

In its reaction, after Nepal's lower house of parliament approved the bill, India had also termed as untenable the "artificial enlargement of territorial claims by the neighboring country." India had said Nepal's action violates an understanding reached between the two countries to resolve the boundary issues through talks.

Meanwhile, Chinese Defence Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe is scheduled to visit Nepal shortly after Shringla returns home, according to Foreign Ministry sources here. Wei is likely to arrive here on Sunday on a four-day official visit, though the date of the trip is yet to be officially announced.

