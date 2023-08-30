Foremost Agenda Of I.N.D.I.A Alliance Meeting Will Be How To Win 2024 Poll: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said the most important item on the agenda of the opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance's meeting here will be how to win the 2024 elections and the plank on which the elections will be contested.

Talking to reporters after landing in Mumbai, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said a final roadmap for taking on the BJP has to be prepared.

He also said that it should be clear by September 1 who will be the convenor of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) or whether a convenor was needed in the first place.

The Panthers Party from Jammu will also attend the alliance meetings on August 31 and September 1 here, he informed.

"The foremost agenda would be how to win polls, what will be our main plank on which we will contest elections. Discussions will also take place about how to save the Constitution, the feeling of brotherhood in the country, and how to bridge the rift created on religious lines," Abdullah said.

He parried a question on whether there would be talks on seat-sharing.

Asked about the Centre's decision to slash LPG cylinder rates by Rs 200, Abdullah said they should be reduced further.