'Forget & Forgive': CM Gehlot Signals Truce With Sachin Pilot Camp Amid Cabinet Rejig Buzz

Hosting dinner for all Congress MLAs at his official residence on Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot advised them to "forget and forgive". This is seen as an important overture towards the Sachin Pilot camp amid the possibility of the Cabinet reshuffle in the state. However, the former Rajasthan Deputy CM was not present in the meeting as he was away in the national capital.

This development comes as Congress general secretary Ajay Maken held a one-on-one meeting of 115 party MLAs over the last two days to seek feedback on the performance of the Gehlot government in the state. After salvaging the situation in Punjab, the Congress high command has been trying to end the infighting pertaining to Cabinet expansion and other political appointments in Rajasthan. On July 21, Pilot told the media that he was in touch with the party's top brass to resolve the issues raised by him.

Resentment in Rajasthan Congress

Sachin Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11, 2020, set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. Despite Pilot's insistence that he will not join BJP, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief on July 14, 2020. The efforts to ensure the stability of the Congress government bore fruit on August 10, 2020, when the Tonk MLA met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital.

Moreover, he committed to working in the interest of the Congress party after a decision was taken to form a three-member committee to resolve the grievances of the MLAs belonging to his camp. However in June, Pilot expressed dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed by the committee in the last 10 months. The Tonk MLA also reportedly indicated that a split in the party is imminent if no solution is found very soon.

Thereafter, the legislators close to him such as Ved Prakash Solanki publicly voiced their disappointment over the delay in Cabinet expansion and political appointments. As per sources, a breakthrough is in sight as Pilot has been assured that the MLAs belonging to his camp will be not only be accommodated in the Cabinet but also given many important portfolios. Recently, sources told Republic TV that the Tonk legislator is in the race to be appointed as the Congress working president along with Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kumari Selja, Mukul Wasnik and Ramesh Chennithala.