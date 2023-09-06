Formation Of I.N.D.I.A Bloc Has Shaken PM Modi, BJP & RSS: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the formation of the opposition INDIA bloc has shaken Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and its ideological mentor the RSS.

He also termed the 'Parivartan Yatras' being taken out by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across Rajasthan as a "flop show".

Addressing a Kisan Sammelan organised at Gulabpura in Bhilwara, Gehlot said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who was present on the stage, played a major role in the formation of the INDIA bloc.

"Be it Prime Minister Narendra Modi, be it the NDA government, be it the RSS, be it the BJP, everyone's roots have been shaken because of the formation of an alliance named INDIA," Gehlot said.

"Look at the reaction of the prime minister, how is he cursing the opposition parties. You can imagine why the prime minister is in pain if an alliance of the opposition has been formed. You can understand why this is happening," he added.

Gehlot said when senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi became the party president in 1998, the party came to power in several states.

After Kharge sahab became the president, we won Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka and now it is the turn of Rajasthan, he said.

He said the Congress has been warning the people that nobody knows in which direction the country is headed.

"It is not known because a parliament session has been called but nobody knows why it has been called. It has been kept a secret. Someone says that 'one nation, one election' will be discussed, but in a democracy, will you not tell the opposition and the people of the country why a parliament session has been called?" he said.

"That's why we say that democracy is in danger. The Constitution is being shattered. Income tax, ED, and CBI are being misused. There is pressure on the judiciary," he added.

Assembly elections are due in the state later this year and Gehlot expressed confidence that the Congress government will be formed again in the state.

Referring to the various welfare schemes of the state government, he said, "Good governance has been delivered, therefore everyone is saying that the Congress government will repeat in Rajasthan." Gehlot termed the four Parivartan Yatras of the BJP as a flop show.

"Four yatras are being taken out, and big leaders of the BJP are attending. All the yatras are a flop show. You all are watching and listening, I don't need to say anything," he said.