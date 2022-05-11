Former Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi Says 'happy With SC's Stance' On Sedition Laws

Former Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi, on Wednesday, stated that he is "happy" with the new order passed by the Supreme Court on the Sedition laws. On May 9, the Central government filed an affidavit wherein it stated that the Centre is planning to reexamine the colonial-era provisions under Section 124A. The apex court has now asked the Centre and the state to refrain from registering any FIRs invoking sedition charges until Section 124A is reconsidered.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rohatgi underscored how the Sedition laws were introduced by the British over 100 years ago in order to suppress the Indians in order to prevent them from trying to overthrow the British Raj. "I think it has lost all significance because India is a sovereign and independent nation...overthrow of a government today can only be through democratic means". He further said that although the government upheld the provisions in the Kedarnath Singh judgement, he stated that the "time has come to relook".

Rohatgi even predicted that the government might even repeal the laws and the Supreme Court would "strike down" the section. "All in all, I am very happy with the stance taken by the court and the stance taken by the government," he added.

Senior lawyers respond to SC's decision

Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision, senior lawyer Pinky Anand said that "while the matter is under re-examination, whether or not it should be stayed is still a big moot point". Giving the example of triple talaq, she underlined that when this law was under consideration by the court, "it is not as if the proceedings had been stayed or any action had been taken or any directions given".

She also predicted that the matter will create a lot of confusion so it is better to wait. "You have matters that are pending. What would happen to those matters? What will happen to people who are in jail? What will happen to the cases which have multiple charges? There will be chaos". The lawyer further said that the best thing to do right now is possibly "not to consider passing any kind of orders or directions in the meantime".

Tanvir Ahmed, another senior lawyer called the decision a "good development" and called sedition a "painful relic of colonial past". Stating that the current sedition law has no place in modern democracy and alleged that "there has been a blatant misuse since 2014 of these laws to book people indulging in criticism of government policies".