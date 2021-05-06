Former Bengal Governor Tathagata Roy Slams Top BJP Leaders For Bengal Poll Debacle

BJP leader Tathagata Roy on Thursday virtually lambasted the party's Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh and three Central leaders for the debacle in the recently concluded assembly polls. The BJP, which was aiming for 200+ seats, managed to bag only 77 of the 292 seats, while the ruling TMC secured 213 seats.

Tathagata Roy attacks West Bengal's BJP unit leaders

Stating that Kailash-Dilip-Shiv-Arvind (KDSA) foursome have dragged the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah through mud, Tathagata Roy said that these leaders have sullied the name of the biggest political party in the world. He further said, "Sitting atop Agarwal Bhavan of Hastings (W Bengal BJP’s election headquarters) and 7-star hotels, they have distributed tickets to incoming garbage from Trinamool."

and 7-star hotels they have distributed tickets to incoming garbage from Trinamool. Now faced with abuse from party workers they’re staying put there,hoping the storm will blow over.

These people have heaped the worst possible insults on ideologically driven BJP workers and — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) May 6, 2021

having raised BJP’s

tally from 3 to 77.

A substandard,uninspired, mercenary bunch of people with no political insight,no analytical abilities,no sense of Bengali sensitivities. Education up to CLass VIII and a fitter mistri’s certificate. What do you expect?

Some ask why — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) May 6, 2021

Stating that he does not blame the central leadership for not winning the Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP leader said that the central leadership in the country of 1.3 billion has to be briefed by the state leadership, who are just clueless. "Now I apprehend two exoduses from the state BJP, " he added.

West Bengal election results

Although Mamata Banerjee lost the high-intensity Nandigram battle, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 160 seats and is leading in another 52. Meanwhile, BJP won 49 seats and leads additionally in 29. Accepting its defeat, the BJP said it has reached the milestone of becoming the opposition party in Bengal. “We got the responsibility of becoming the opposition party in the state and we will do everything to serve the people and help Mamata Didi to fight COVID-19 and all other work required to serve the public,” the BJP said in a press conference on the result day.

Bengal witnessed a vigorous contest between the ruling Trinamool and BJP across eight phases held from March to April. The election witnessed incidents of political violence, blame game and mudslinging in the run-up to the election which continued even during the results day.

(Image: ANI, PTI)