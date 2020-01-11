Former Bihar CM Manjhi Wants Nitish Kumar To Rejoin Mahagathbandhan For Defeating BJP

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has advocated that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar should be brought back to the Mahagathbandhan in order to defeat BJP in the 2020 Bihar Vidhan sabha elections.

Manjhi woos Nitish Kumar, JDU rejects

Manjhi, who is an ally of RJD, while speaking to Republic TV, in Patna said," I will welcome if Nitish Kumar joins back Mahagathbandhan as he will be effective in defeating BJP. Nitish Kumar who is the chief minister of Bihar for the past 15 years enjoys a certain percentage of votes. He is quite popular among people hence we should take his help to defeat BJP. In order to defeat a bigger enemy like BJP, we should take Nitish Kumar on board. In my personal opinion , we should bring back Nitish Kumar if we have to defeat BJP ".

Tej Pratap Yadav wades into Deepika Padukone row, calls Chhapaak a slap to those in power

But JDU has rejected the proposal and termed Magagathbabdhan as an alliance of corrupt leaders. JDU spokesperson K C Tyagi said " Manjhi ji has rightly said that Nitish Kumar is one of the most popular CM of Bihar but as far as getting back to Mahagathbandhan is concerned that is out of question as we are a part of NDA and it is intact. We cannot go back to align with dynastic and corruption-ridden party like RJD. JDU left mahagathbandhan on the issue of corruption. JDU -BJP will fight the elections together, and we will win the elections comprehensively ".

Former Bihar minister seeks tax-free status for 'Chhapaak'

RJD offers olive branch

Earlier, Former Union Minister and RJD Vice President Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had also expressed his opinion quite a few times that Nitish Kumar should be brought back to the Mahagathbandhan fold. Raghuvansh Singh opined, "Nitish Kumar has the support base of 30 percent EBC voters, along with 8 percent Kurmi, Koeri, and Dhanuks - he has fairly good image in comparison to other leaders of Bihar.If the support base of Nitish kumar and the vote bank of RJD combines together then the BJP will be defeated like 2015 assembly polls".

JD(U) asks BJP in Bihar to rein in loudmouth leaders

RJD President Lalu Yadav also realised this after the RJD failed to open its account in the 2019 Lok sabha elections and wanted Nitish back in Mahagathbandhan to salvage the political future of his son. But Nitish is at a point of no return, as it will be difficult for him to explain to the people, as he had parted ways with Lalu,on the issue of corruption.

LJP rejects Prashant Kishor's proposal of 'big brother' role to JDU in 2020 Bihar polls