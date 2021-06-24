Last Updated:

Former BJP Corporator Rekha Kadiresh Hacked To Death, Similar To Husband's Murder In 2018

Former BJP corporator, Rekha Kadiresh was hacked to death in Bengaluru today morning, police suspects personal rivalry, her husband was also killed in 2018

Written By
Vidyashree S

Credit: ANI


On Thursday, June 24, Rekha Kadiresh, former BJP corporator of Chalavadi Palya ward, Bengaluru was hacked to death in broad daylight. Police suspect that the murder was caused due to personal rivalry. 

The killing occurred this morning outside Rekha's residence where she was attacked by some culprits. It is still unknown who has committed this brutal act as the killers had fled the scene leaving behind Rekha in a blood pool. 

She was taken to the nearby hospital with the help of local residents but she was declared dead at a private hospital. 

The police have registered and the case and investigations are underway. 

Rekha's husband was killed in 2018

S Kadiresh, husband of Rekha Kadiresh was hacked to death in 2018 by four armed men. He was murdered while he was supervising preparations for Shivarathri preparations near Muneshwara temple in Cottonpet. 

READ | Lakshadweep administration denies plan to shift jurisdiction from Kerala to Karnataka HC

Naveen and Vinay, residents of the Bakshi Garden, are among the prime suspects. According to S Suresh, the younger brother of S Kadiresh, who was present while the killing occurred, said, "Vinay and Naveen had an old rivalry against form my brother". 

READ | Karnataka: Congress MLA backs Zameer Ahmad's call to project Siddaramaiah as CM candidate

Kadiresh family deaths continue 

Kadiresh's case preliminary enquiry revealed that in 2017 Kadiresh's niece had eloped with Peter.

Kadiresh's men and Peter's associates were rivals. In 2016, Kadiresh's relative, Senthil was murdered and sources in the police said that Peter was involved in the murder of this too. 

READ | Karnataka Health Minister assures all adults in State will be vaccinated by December

Kadiresh had a rowdy sheet at the Cottonpet police station, of two murder cases, three attempts to murder cases, four criminal intimidation cases and seven security proceedings against him, said the police. 

Kadiresh had many rivals due to these cases and was under police surveillance since September 2017.

Also, Kadiresh had beaten up one of the 'ganja addicts near the Muneshwara temple as he has against youths smoking it.

READ | DK Shivakumar meets Rahul Gandhi amid rift in Karnataka Congress, clarifies on CM face

A young man killed

A 19-year old boy was hacked to death by a gang of bike-borne assailants at Flower Garden in Cottonpet police limits in order to avenge the murder of S Kadiresh. 

The police had said, "When Kadiresh was murdered near a temple in Garden Area on February 7, Shobhan was also there and Kadiresh’s associates thought that Shobhan had informed the killers about Kadiresh’s movement. Investigations have confirmed that Shobhan was murdered by Kadiresh’s associates for the same reason. We have clues about the assailants”. 

READ | DK Shivakumar 'not in hurry' to become CM; calls for united fight against BJP in Karnataka

(Image credits: ANI)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND