Former BJP MLA's Brother Shot Dead; Family Accuses Bihar's Pandav Gang's Links In Killing

Two brothers of BJP MLA Chittaranjan Sharma were shot in the Patrakar Nagar police station area of ​​Patna. The 32-year-old Gautam Singh died on the spot while his elder brother Shambhu Singh has been hospitalised at a private hospital. It is learned that two miscreants on a bike came from behind and opened fire at them while they were heading home.

Learning about the incident, police immediately rushed to the spot and currently, an investigation into the case is underway. While the family members of Gautam and Shambhu are alleging that Sanjay Singh, a resident of the village and Pandav gang chief is the mastermind behind the crime.

There is an old rivalry going on between Chittaranjan Sharma, a former BJP MLA from Arwal, and Sanjay Singh and so the charge of murder is levelled at Sanjay Singh, the chief of Pandav Sena of Neema village. In early April, two members of Chittaranjan Sharma’s family were shot dead in Jehanabad and Masaudhi in Patna.

Bihar's Pandav gang kills relatives of former BJP MLA

During the morning hours of April 26, Pandav gang members killed Abhiram Sharma in Jehanabad and Dinesh Sharma in Masaudhi. Both are learned to be relatives of former BJP MLA Chittaranjan Sharma.

It is noted that between 1995 and 2000, Pandav Gang acquired Bihar and Jharkhand through its terror activities. This gang comprises five youths of a village including Sanjay Singh, Bablu Singh, Chittaranjan Sharma, Vipin Sharma, and Ashok Sharma. This gang is known for committing murder in the early morning hours.

Six members of Pandav Putra gang arrested in Mumbai

In August 2021, the Mumbai police's Crime Branch unit 2 officials arrested six members of the Pandav Putra Gang for allegedly making extortion calls to a Girgaum-based civil contractor. the gang members allegedly assaulted him with a sharp weapon after the victim refused to give them money, the gang members allegedly assaulted him with a sharp weapon. The gang is infamous for issuing threats and extortion demands to several SoBo-based developers, jewellers, hoteliers, and investment traders for years.

The Police informed that the gang members threatened the victim for over a year and demanded 30 per cent of his profit after learning that he had received a contract for loading and unloading material at a construction site in Girgaum.

