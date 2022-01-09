Condemning the breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in Punjab, a BJP delegation led by party Vice-President Dr Raman Singh on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey. Speaking to the media, Singh said the incident was an attack on the constitutional structure of India and reflects a 'conspiracy' as the state borders Pakistan.

The former Chhattisgarh CM added that while Congress President Sonia Gandhi has called for a probe into the security lapses, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi has called it a "minor" incident. "It reflects his mindset towards the Prime Minister,' he said.

On Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's description of the incident as a "drama" by PM Modi, Raman Singh said he should have at least kept the dignity of the post before making such a remark.

"As Chief Minister, the kind of language used by the Prime Minister is immoral. It is wrong to use words like nautanki for the prime minister. The use of language like that of the level of Sarpanch, despite being the Chief Minister, shows a small mentality," the BJP leader said, targeting Baghel.

"There has been a big lapse in the security of the Prime Minister. Instead of expressing concern over it, the Chief Minister is asking for the resignation of the Union Home Minister, which is ridiculous," he added.

Baghel Calls PM's Security Breach 'scripted Stunt'

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday dismissed the Prime Minister's security breach and stated that PM Modi returned to Delhi due to low attendance at his Ferozepur rally. He also called the incident a scripted stunt to defame the elected Punjab government.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has denied any security lapse or political motive behind the breach and said his government is ready for an inquiry. The Punjab government last week constituted a two-member high-level committee to conduct a "thorough" investigation into lapses into PM's visit to Ferozepur.

The security breach has triggered a major political row with the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging that the Congress government "tried to physically harm" the Prime Minister.

PM Modi's convoy was stranded for around 15-20 minutes atop a flyover in Bhatinda while en route to Ferozepur last Wednesday for a joint address by BJP-PLC-SAD(D). The event was ultimately called off and the Prime Minister returned to the airport.