Former CM BS Yediyurappa Bags Best Legislator Award In Karnataka Assembly

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Friday named former chief minister BS Yediyurappa the best legislator of the year 2020-21. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who was present at the joint sitting of the Karnataka legislature, presented BSY with a memento. Speaking at the event, State Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri announced that in the lines of the best parliamentarian award being presented in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha annually, Karnataka will also have the best legislator award for members of the Legislative Assembly from this year.

Every year, one legislator will be selected by a six-member committee headed by the Speaker, and the winner will receive a certificate and a silver medal with the insignia of Vidhana Soudha. Some of the eligibility criteria for legislators to bag the award include the contribution to their respective constituency, overall experience, debating skills in the House, interest in issues related to the public interest, issues raised in the House, knowledge of Kannada language, and behaviour with fellow legislators.

Addressing the House, Om Birla said the Constitution was drafted with an aim to make the legislative more aware, dutiful, honest, and responsible towards the social and economic betterment. He said it is their duty as legislators to have extensive discussions on the laws framed by the government and raise questions on them.

Yediyurappa as Karnataka CM

BS Yediyurappa had resigned as the Karnataka Chief Minister in July while delivering a speech at a function to mark the completion of his two years in office. The 78-year-old BJP leader had said that it was an honour for him to have served the state for two years.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for allowing me to continue even after 75 years of age. I will be involved in party-building activities in the future,” he had said.

Yediyurappa's close confidante Basavaraj Bommai was chosen as Karnataka’s new Chief Minister at the legislature party meeting later that month.

Image: ANI