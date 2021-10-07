Former CM Fadnavis Slams Nawab Malik Over Aryan Khan Arrest

After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik alleged BJP links in the drugs case in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, along with seven others, was arrested, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday slammed the NCP leader and said that Malik is trying to change the narrative at someone's behest by bringing in BJP's name.

Former CM Fadnavis was quoted by ANI as saying, "The primary question is not as to who was there; if they were affiliated with BJP or not...(Maharashtra Minister) Nawab Malik is trying to change the narrative at someone's behest by bringing in BJP's name."

"The truth would come out soon," Fadnavis added.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik alleged that Aryan Khan's arrest was 'forgery'. "For the last one month, the information was being circulated to crime reporters that the next target is actor Shah Rukh Khan," he said during a press conference.

Malik alleged that a person who was seen taking Arbaaz Merchant into the NCB was a BJP office-bearer and showed pictures of Manish Bhanushali with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Bhanushali is the vice president of the BJP," Nawab Malik claimed. He also questioned NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's link with KP Gosavi, whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral after the latter's detention.

Cordelia Cruise drug bust

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday busted a high-profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. The party allegedly involving high-profile youngsters, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was busted after an eight-hour operation.

Hashish, MD, Cocaine, and other drugs were recovered, and eight people, including Aryan Khan, were detained. With multiple NCB officers undercover as guests on the cruise, sources informed that NCB's raid on the cruise ship went on for over seven hours.

The investigation is currently underway, however, the drug controller has busted international transactions and accused's WhatsApp chats holding the custody of SRK's son. The total number of arrests in the case has climbed to 16. On October 5, the NCB had arrested four persons namely Gopal Jee Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal, and Bhaskar Arora, who belong to an Event Management Company.

(With ANI Inputs)