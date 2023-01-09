Former CM Kumaraswamy Slams Siddaramaiah For Contesting From Kolar; 'Didn't Do Anything'

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) legislature party leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday hit out at senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah for contesting from the Kolar assembly constituency.

Kumaraswamy questioned Siddaramaiah's contribution to Kolar when he was the Chief Minister. He also claimed that no developmental work was carried out in Kolar when the Congress government was in power.

Talking to reporters, JD(S) leader said, "We welcome Siddaramaiah's move to contest from Kolar. When Siddaramaiah's government was in power for five years, they did not carry out any developmental works for Kolar. What will they do now by promising developmental works and the Yettinahole project? When they (Congress) were in power they promised the same but didn't do anything."

Siddaramaiah to contest Karnataka Assembly polls from Kolar

Siddaramaiah on Monday announced that he will be contesting the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections from the Kolar constituency. He said that his decision will be subject to approval from the high command.

The 75-year-old former chief minister, who was looking for a "safe seat", had given hints about choosing Kolar for some time now.

"I have decided to be a candidate for the next election from Kolar. I have decided to contest from this constituency, but it is subject to approval from the high command," Siddaramaiah said while announcing his decision.

He had last visited Kolar in November and, in a cryptic statement, said that he would be coming back to the constituency during the filing of nomination.

Kolar's sitting MLA from JD(S), Srinivasa Gowda, who has moved to Congress had previously indicated that will not be contesting elections and wants Siddaramaiah to contest.

Siddaramaiah said that the 2023 elections would be his last and he would not be contesting from Chamundeshwari, which he lost to JD(S) candidate G T Deve Gowda by 36,042 votes. He, however, emerged victorious from Badami.

Siddaramaiah is longing for a second term as Chief Minister if his party triumphs in the next assembly polls. Earlier, he was CM from 2013 to 2018. However, State Congress chief D K Shivakumar also has similar aspirations, triggering a game of one-upmanship between the two leaders.