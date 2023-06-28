Former CPM Mouthpiece Editor Accuses Popular Party Leader Of Moving Rs 2 Crore

G Sakthidharan of Kerala's ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) has raised a row in the state after he claimed that a popular leader of his own party moved over Rs 2 crore in a handwoven reed mat in a car from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram. The leader in question, who has not been named, is believed to be close to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Sakthidharan made the claim on Facebook.

In the Facebook post, Saktidharan describes the person as a ‘popular leader’ of the party whose fame extends from ‘Thiruvananthapuram to Times Square and is a ‘trillionaire son of an ordinary ‘toddy tapper’. Recently, the chief minister had addressed in Times Square and he hails from a poor family where his father was a toddy tapper.

Over Rs 2 crore moved

According to Sakthidharan's social media post, the money was moved from the Kochi party office to Thiruvananthapuram. “I remember the amount counted when I was still there. It was two crore thirty-five thousand,” he stated. He also claimed the 'popular' leader was accompanied in the car by a minister in the Kerala cabinet.

In his post, G Sakthidharan also described another incident in that a millionaire gifted the same leader in question with two packets of currency at a hotel in Kovalam. Describing the event, he said the package was taken to the party office where one was given and another was carried to a flat opposite the party office. The package, he says received at the party office was counted and it added up to 10 lakh rupees.

The former editor of the party mouthpiece, ‘Deshabhimani’ newspaper, Sakthidharan further claimed that he and his family members are being tormented on social media by hooligans. “I am sure they are guided from the top and they should be getting instruction from the top.”.

Kerala MP writes to state DGP

Congress MP Benny Behanan has written a letter to the state police chief quoting these two controversial incidents described by the party man. The MP demanded police action in the case and asked to call in Sakthidharan and get his statement recorded. The MP from Chalakudy also cast doubts about the security of the whistleblower. “He should be also provided police protection given the possible threat to his life," noted the member of Lok Sabha.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal has expressed shock over the inaction by the police, “Shouldn’t a case be filed in this? The same police took action against Congress state president K Sudhakaran based on a mere statement given by a former driver 10 years ago,” he stated. Alleging that the allegations were made by a renowned think tank of the communist party, he questioned why the party is not reacting.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister as Home Minister.

Meanwhile, the BJP has alleged collusion between CPI(M) and Congress in corruption. Congress state president is currently facing an allegation of receiving 10 lakh from antique fraud prime accused Monson Mavunkal and the state has asked its vigilance department to probe the matter, the BJP said.

“When Sudhakaran’s case in connection with Monson Mavunkal came up, why didn’t the state government pass the case to a central agency?” he asked during a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. “There are grave allegations that have come against this important person as well as a cabinet minister,” there must be a proper investigation by the state. “Surprisingly, the entire CPIM machinery is in silence after the allegations came up,” he said.