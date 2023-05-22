Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Admitted To Safdarjung Hospital After He Was Feeling Unwell

Quick links:
Image: @SatyendarJain/Twitter
Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested in connection with a money laundering case, was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital here as he was feeling "unwell", party sources said on Monday. Jain has been lodged in Tihar Jail since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May.
