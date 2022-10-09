Former DSGMC President Sarna Joins Hands With SAD Chief Badal

Former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdawara Management Committee (DSGMC) Paramjit Singh Sarna on Sunday joined hands with SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to "unite the Sikh community".

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Badal also appointed Sarna, a bete noire of the Badal family for several years, as president of Delhi unit of the party, said a statement issued by the party here. He also asked Sarna to build units of the party in other states.

After joining hands with SAD at an event in Delhi, Sarna lashed out against the "traitors and black sheep of the Sikh community" and said Sunday's development has "cast a pall of gloom over these “stooges and their masters”.

Badal also blasted the “traitors of the Panth who operated in Sikh garb to promote and implement the conspiracy of the enemies of the Sikh community”.

“Today's 'panthic ikattarta' signalled 'panthic' revival to defeat the challenges thrown at the Sikh community. Devious conspiracies are at work to engineer a civil war in the Sikh community. Unity alone will defeat these conspiracies,” he said, while thanking Paramjit Singh Sarna and Harvinder Singh Sarna and their entire team and supporters for extending their unflinching support to this noble cause.

Periods of crisis had always united the 'Khalsa Panth', Badal said.

“Today, Khalsa Panth and its historic institutions are under attack from visible and hidden enemies who want to weaken the 'panth' by breaking the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) after recognizing a separate gurdwara committee for Haryana. Unity is the need of the hour to fight external attack and internal sabotage,” the SAD chief said.

Sarna said he had never left the SAD and was still a soldier of the party.

“I have always worked for the welfare of the 'Panth' and will continue to do so by way of the new responsibility bestowed on me today,” said Sarna.

He also said those who had "betrayed" the SAD after contesting elections to the DSGMC on the party ticket should seek forgiveness from the 'Panth' as well as 'Guru Sahab' and return to the party fold.