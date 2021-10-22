Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro Appointed TMC's National VP Within 1 Month Of Joining Party

Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro has been appointed as the National Vice President of the All India Trinamool Congress on Friday. Faleiro joined TMC late in September and is a statement addition to the party as it looks to become a superpower in Goa. Faleiro was welcomed to the party by TMC president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who said it’s a matter of pride for the party to have Faleiro as its member.

Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro appointed as the National Vice President of the party: All India Trinamool Congress



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/E9tNcjr500 — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2021

She tweeted, “It’s a matter of great pride for me to welcome Former Goa CM, 7-time MLA and stalwart Goan leader Shri @luizinhofaleiro to the Trinamool Congress family. Together we will stand up for every Goan, fight divisive forces and work towards ushering in a NEW DAWN for Goa.”

Faleiro portrayed similar respect as he was full of praises for Mamata Banerjee and her ‘streetfighter’ spirit for successfully 'stopping BJP from entering Bengal.' He also said that the TMC chief is the biggest example of woman empowerment and can bring the country back on track of development and progress. Faleiro is one of the most prominent leaders of Goa in recent times and is an MLA from the Navelim region, which is traditionally a Congress-dominated area. He was also appointed as the head of the coordination election committee released for Goa earlier last month. Faleiro is currently in charge of AICC’s branch of North Eastern States.

Important few months ahead of the Goa elections

Several other important leaders joined the TMC along with Former Goa CM namely, Lavoo Mamledar, Yatish Naik, Vijay Vasudev Poi, Mario Pinto De Santana, Anand Naik, Rabindranath Faleiro, Shivdas Sonu Naik (N Shivdas), Rajendra Shivaji Kakodkar and Antonio Monteiro Clovis Da Costa. At present, Congress has five MLAs in the Goa Assembly. In the last Assembly polls held in 2017, it emerged as the party with the most seats in Goa. They won 17 seats in the 40-member House and restricted the BJP to 13 seats. Since the gap was not too wide and neither of the party won by a clear majority, the BJP outsmarted the Congress party and formed a coalition government along with the regional parties.

(with ANI inputs)

Image: TMC/Twitter