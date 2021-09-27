Former Goa Chief Minister and Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro addressed the party workers ahead of his rumored switch to Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC). During his interaction with party workers, Luizinho Faleiro was heard criticising the Congress party and praising TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Faleiro's expected jump to the TMC comes as the Mamata Banerjee-led party has officially announced its plans to contest the 2022 Goa assembly elections.

Addressing the workers, the former Goa CM stated that he suffered in the Congress and wanted the suffering for Goans to end. In addition, he also spoke about the 'plight of Goans' who voted for the grand old party. Meanwhile, Faleiro has also submitted his resignation as an MLA to the assembly speaker.

I, Luizinho Faleiro, hereby tender my resignation of my seat in the house w.e.f. 27th Sep 2021.

I thank the people of #Navelim for placing their trust in me & look forward to their continued support in all future endeavors. #Goa #newbeginnings pic.twitter.com/wxSG4mWbVN — Luizinho Faleiro (@luizinhofaleiro) September 27, 2021

I interacted with my constituents from Navelim; they are my family, and it was important to me to seek their blessings for a #NewBeginning. I might be old, but my blood is young. I am determined to change things. Let's end this suffering of #Goans and bring a new dawn in #Goa. pic.twitter.com/mHbaZLAS2q — Luizinho Faleiro (@luizinhofaleiro) September 27, 2021

Luizinho Faleiro praises Mamata Banerjee

During his interaction with party workers, Luizinho Faleiro revealed that he will continue to remain a 'Congress' man while not publicly revealing the party he intended to join. In addition, he suggested that the whole 'Congress family' should come together to defeat the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

"When I met some leaders, they said that I am a Congressman. Yes, I am a Congressman for the last 40 years and I will continue to be a Congressman of the Congress family. This family has to come together if we are going to fight Modi," said Faleiro

Further, he was heard praising West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for giving a 'tough fight' to Narendra Modi and the BJP. Additionally, he was heard speaking about the central agencies allegedly being used by the Centre, similar to the TMC's repeated claims. The former Goa CM stated that Mamata Banerjee was a 'street fighter' and asserted that Goa needs her.

"Among all the four Congresses, it is Mamata Banerjee who has given a tough fight to Narendra Modi's juggernaut. Narendra Modi had 200 meetings in Bengal and Amit Shah had maybe 250 meetings. Then there was the ED, CBI and everybody, but the Mamata formula has worked and she has been able to stand against it," he said "Mamata Banerjee is a street fighter and Goa is also going through difficult times. We need such fighters who are in the same wavelength, ideologies, policies, principles and programs," Luizinho Faleiro added

TMC gears up for Goa assembly elections 2022

After a thumping victory in the West Bengal assembly election, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is now gearing up for political opportunities outside West Bengal. TMC general secretary and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said the party will enter the election fray in Goa in the coming days. Addressing a public meeting in Bhabanipur, which is set for the bypolls, Banerjee asserted that only 'TMC has the courage to fight on the street and take the issues forward'.

Similarly, senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Sunday had said that the party would soon announce its Chief Ministerial face for the Goa elections. Pointing out that there is no 'high command' in the party, Derek O'Brien added that they would pick credible local leaders in the coastal state. Making it clear that TMC's main target was the BJP, Derek O'Brien said:

"The state was looking for a party that would keep the BJP at bay and if there was one leader who can best Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was Mamata Banerjee". The TMC leader added, "The entry of the TMC will not divide opposition's vote in the state."

Goa political scenario

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House restricting the BJP to 13. However, surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and formed government under the leadership of senior leader Manohar Parrikar. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already thrown its hat in the ring ahead of the polls, with the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing free power up to 300 units per month and 80% jobs for locals if his party is voted to power during his recent visit to Panaji.