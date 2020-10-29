Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel - PM Modi's Mentor, Passes Away At 93 In Ahmedabad

Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel passed away on Thursday at 93 years at a hospital in Ahmedabad. He was rushed to the hospital early morning due to health complications. The 93-year-old veteran politician had tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) on September 18. He is survived by his wife Leela Patel, five sons, and one daughter.

PM Modi, Amit Shah mourn his loss

Patel, who was formed the first BJP government in Gujarat in 1995, was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2001. Mourning the loss of his mentor, PM Modi expressed his sorrow at the loss, stating that it was an irreparable loss to many karyakartas who were groomed by him. Similarly, Home Minister Amit Shah too highlighted Keshubhai Patel's role in strengthening the BJP in Gujarat.

Keshubhai mentored and groomed many younger Karyakartas including me. Everyone loved his affable nature. His demise is an irreparable loss. We are all grieving today. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers. Spoke to his son Bharat and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/p9HF3D5b7y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2020

गुजरात के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री केशुभाई पटेल जी के निधन का दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। उनका लम्बा सार्वजनिक जीवन गुजरात की जनता की सेवा में समर्पित रहा। केशुभाई के निधन से गुजरात की राजनीति में ऐसी रिक्तता आयी है जिसका भरना आसान नहीं है। उनके परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 29, 2020

About Keshubhai Patel

Keshubahi Patel was elected first as Gujarat's CM in March 1995 and lasted a mere six months. He was CM again from March 1998 to October 2001, before handing over the reins to Narendra Modi who was re-elected four times as CM. Patel, who was a six-time member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, quit the BJP in 2012 and floated the 'Gujarat Parivartan Party' to contest the polls. After a drubbing at the polls, he later merged with the BJP in 2014.

Keshubhai Patel - born on 24 July 1928 in Junagarh's Visavadar town - joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a pracharak. Entering the politics in 1960s, he was one of the founding members of the Jan Sangh and was part of the anti-Emergency movement, being imprisoned with several other leaders in 1975. After the Jan Sangh gave way to the BJP - he was Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat under Chimanbhai Patel and organised the BJP's election campaign against Congress - leading to the formation of the first BJP government in Gujarat in 1995.

After lasting a mere six months as CM, he resigned after falling out with colleague Shankersinh Vaghela, who was sworn in as CM with the support of Congress (I). In 1998, he has sworn in again as CM, but resigned in 2001 after failing health and directive from the BJP's high command. The saffron party had reportedly told to resign after 'sheer irregularities' in relief works after Jan 26, 2000 quake that had killed thousands, as per reports - making way for Narendra Modi's first stint as CM.

Patel had held several key portfolios in the Gujarat cabinet - Minister for Agriculture and Irrigation in 1975-76, Public Works Minister in 1977-80, Minister for Narmada, Water Resources, Transport and Ports from March 4 to Oct 26, 1990 and the Leader Opposition Leader from October 26, 1990 to March 1995. While Modi, was re-elected several times as Gujarat CM, Patel - an influential leader of the powerful Patel community - 'blessed' the Congress' CM candidate in the 2007 polls, not even casting his vote in the elections. While he unsuccessfully launched the Gujarat Parivartan Party (GPP) to contest in 2012 polls, the GPP won only two seats including his own - Visavadar constituency. Resigning from his MLA seat in 2014, he merged with the BJP.

