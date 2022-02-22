Former Gujarat Congress Spokesperson Jayrajsinh Parmar Joins BJP After Being 'sidelined'

The Congress party on Tuesday has received a setback in Gujarat as its former spokesperson in the state, Jayrajsinh Parmar joined the BJP along with his supporters. Parmar joined the saffron party in Gandhinagar and stated that he has joined it without any expectations. In addition, he has also claimed that he was "sidelined" by the grand old party for a long time. Therefore, Parmar and his supporters joined the Congress in the presence of Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil and other leaders at the party headquarters in 'Kamalam' in the capital city.

Addressing the BJP leaders and workers, Parmar claimed that during his 37-year-long association with the Congress, he faced "adverse conditions" but still continued working with total commitment for the grand old party. He maintained that he was not expecting anything in return after joining the BJP and wanted to continue serving people.

"I spent 37 years in the Congress. Despite facing adverse conditions, I had worked with total commitment for the party. For me, politics is a means to serve the people. I am not joining the BJP with an expectation of getting something in return. I have joined the BJP to fill up what's missing," Parmar said addressing the BJP leaders and workers

However, Paatil has still expressed that Parmar will be given a suitable post even if he is not interested in fighting the elections. He added that the BJP will decide and work on his next responsibility. Meanwhile, Parmar also hit out at the Congress and added that it had become a "personal property" of some select leaders who failed to win elections. In addition, he also stated that he was not offered any "respectable position" in the party organisation that matched his calibre and was "deliberately sidelined" for the last 10 years. He also informed that he sought a ticket from Kheralu Assembly seat of Mehsana during the Assembly elections in 2007, 2012, 2017, and 2019 (bypoll), the Congress did not consider him worthy for it.

With PTI inputs

Image: Twitter - @BJP4Gujarat