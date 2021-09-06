After being slapped with a sedition case, former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi claimed that his remarks regarding the performance of the state government were misquoted. During his visit to Azam Khan's house where he met the Samajwadi Party leader and his wife Tanzeem Fatma who is a legislator from Rampur, he reportedly compared the UP government to the "devil and blood-sucking monsters". Observing that he only spoke against the purported increase in the atrocities being committed on the people, Qureshi alleged that this was a deliberate attempt to harm his political career.

"My words are being misquoted to politically harm me and mislead the public. I had said that there haven't been as much atrocities in earlier days as today. I haven't made any remarks against anyone," Aziz Qureshi opined on Monday.

A senior Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh, he has served as the Governor for Mizoram, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh in the past. The Civil Lines Police Station in Rampur registered an FIR against the octogenarian politician based on the complaint of BJP leader Aakash Saxena. The FIR has been filed under Sections 124A (Sedition), 153A (Promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505(1)(B) (intent to cause fear or alarm among the public) of Indian Penal Code.

As per the complainant, Qureshi's controversial remarks can potentially create tension between two communities and even lead to communal riots. Speaking to the media, Saxena said, "He (Aziz Qureshi) used inappropriate language against UP government. Police has registered a case and will now do the further investigation".

A case has been filed at Civil Lines PS, Rampur against ex-UP governor Aziz Qureshi for making seditious remarks against CM Yogi Adityanath-led govt in Rampur. He is accused of creating tensions between communities. Police will take further action: Sansar Singh, ASP, Rampur pic.twitter.com/CUBC4kkSm2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 6, 2021

PM lauds UP government's performance

Though UP CM Yogi Adityanath's stature within the saffron party skyrocketed over the years becoming a star campaigner in all elections, he purportedly attracted ire for the handling of the COVID-19 situation during the second wave. In the last few months, BJP leaders have made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister. But, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his visit to Varanasi on July 15.

During his interaction with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana on August 5, the PM praised the CM for his efforts in empowering the people of UP. Pitching the benefits of having a BJP government at the state as well as the Centre, he took a veiled dig at the politics perpetuated by the likes of BSP, SP and Congress. Moreover, he hailed the state's COVID-19 vaccination efforts and asserted that the people had outrightly dismissed rumours spread by opposition parties