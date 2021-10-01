In yet another jolt to the Congress, former IRS officer Preeta Harit has resigned from the grand old party citing several reasons. Speaking to Republic TV, Preeta Harit informed that she had joined the Congress in 2019 and also contested the election. However, she stated that she has been waiting to meet the party's top leadership in order to make herself useful for the party. In addition, she also informed that she comes from the Dalit-Bahujan community and has worked for their rights. Harit resignation comes amid an already chaotic crisis in the Punjab Congress.

"I have worked for their rights and have worked against the atrocities of the Dalit Bahujan community. But the Congress leadership did not give me anytime," said Harit. "They are hardly aware of the problems of Dalit Bahujan which constitute the bigger part of the country. If they are ignoring is then what is the point in staying here," he added.

'No democracy in Congress'

Further citing her reasons to quit, Preeta Harit said that there is no democracy in the Congress party. Moreover, she also said that there is no interaction between the top leadership and grassroots workers of the party. She added that she suffered in the party which has not given her anything.

"They are unaware of the grassroots problem. It is only dynasty and groupism. Some people are not allowing newcomers to enter. There are many groups that don't want new people to enter the party," said Preeta Harit

Former Union Minister Natwar Singh slams Congress top leadership

Earlier on Thursday, former Union Minister and Senior Congress leader Natwar Singh spoke to Republic TV amid the ongoing crisis in the Punjab Congress and elsewhere in the country. When asked about who is responsible for the current situation in Punjab Congress, Natwar Singh openly criticised and held the grand old party's high command responsible. He instead said that the high command has become the low command. He also hit out at the Gandhis for not holding a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Attacking the Congress leadership, the former Union Minister said that it has been a tradition of Congress that Gandhi family will lead the party. He added that Sonia Gandhi has been leading the party for 21 years. In addition, he affirmed that no one else will lead the party except for Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi. Speaking about the absence of democracy in the Congress, Natwar Singh asserted that it is not possible till Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are at the helm of the party. "The democracy that existed during the Jawaharlal Nehru's and Indira Gandhi's time is no more. It won't come back till these three are at the party's helm," Singh said.